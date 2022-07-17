BELOIT—The Beloit Sky Carp’s starting pitchers have allowed three or less earned runs in each of their past five games.
Yet it has been like “Groundhog Day” for the pitching staff, as they’ve watched as the Sky Carp’s offense has failed to do anything with those performances.
That pattern continued Sunday as Beloit fell 3-1 to Cedar Rapids at ABC Supply Stadium. It was the Sky Carp’s sixth-straight loss, all to the Kernels, who walk out of Beloit with a sweep.
Sky Carp starter Jackson Rose said that he and M.D. Johnson, the oldest of the young rotation, do their best to help their fellow starters, who have been dominant throughout the past few weeks.
“We talk to the young guys,” Rose said. “And we try to give them perspective on what it’s like to face hitters two or three times. And they’ve made some really good adjustments. Everybody is throwing a lot of strikes, and you can’t ask for much more than that. I’m proud of them.”
It is the second time the Sky Carp have been swept this season, both at the hands of Cedar Rapids, who swept Beloit in a three-game series to start the season.
Rose said he knows the team is going to bounce back from its slump.
“We honestly just have a lot of young players in the field,” he said. “And this is probably the most games they’ve played in their careers. It’s really been some of the older guys stepping up, motivating the guys. Telling them staying positive is the number one thing, plus hard work.”
The Sky Carp are off Monday through Thursday as all levels of Major League Baseball enter a break period around the midway point of the season.
It couldn’t have come at a better time for Beloit, which was one of the hottest teams in High-A with five straight series wins, but have cooled off as it has lost two of its past three.
Rose made his fourth start of the season, and the third in a row, as he transitions from being a reliever to becoming a starter.
“I’m a starter indefinitely,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. I want to give my team the best chance to win and keep riding off this positive motivation I’ve received from coaches and teammates.”
Rose certainly helped give Beloit a good chance to win. He threw four innings, a season high, and allowed three hits, no runs or walks while striking out six.
“It was good (out there today),” he said. “I have to give it to my pitching coach and our trainer for helping me with this transition. They got me ready for this start.”
Rose is having an all-star caliber season, sporting a 1.40 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 19 games, and he hasn’t missed a beat with the move to the starting rotation.
The only struggle for Rose’s move so far has been not pitching as often.
“It is tough because I want to go out there and throw,” he said. “But I have to wait seven days. There is an anxiety factor. It’s definitely tough to rein it back in and focus on getting ready, but I’m starting to figure out what it’s like to be a starter again.”
Rose made 11 starters in 2019 as a member of the Batavia Muckdogs, the then Short-Season A affiliate of the Marlins.
Rose was cruising for a majority of his start. He allowed back-to-back one-out singles in the third, but he picked off Wander Javier at second and got Kyler Fedko to fly out to end the only trouble he got into all day.
He was even in line for the win after finishing his fourth and final inning when Beloit’s offense showed its only sign of life of the day.
Dalvy Rosario singled and stole second to lead off the inning, Victor Mesa Jr. struck out, but Rosario stole third and Marienz walked to keep the scoring chance alive.
Will Banfield grounded into a forceout to score Rosario and give the Sky Carp an early 1-0 lead.
It would be Beloit’s longest lead of the series as Matt Givin and Josan Mendez combined for three scoreless innings.
The Sky Carp were six outs away from victory, but Andrew McInvale hit a player and walked another before Yunior Severino hit a three-run blast to jump ahead of the Sky Carp 3-1.
Beloit went 1-2-3 in the eighth, and the Sky Carp tried to ignite a rally with back-to-back two-out singles, but Osiris Jones grounded into a forceout to end any chance of a comeback.
The Sky Carp will return from their break Friday at 6:35 p.m. to play the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
• FRIDAY RECAP: Cedar Rapids looked poised to trounce the Sky Carp early after Seth Gray hit a two-run double in the first, but Beloit answered back after Banfield hit an RBI groundout and Davis Bradshaw recorded an infield hit to tie the game.
Aaron Sabao homered in the eighth to break the tie, and Will Holland had an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Kernels beat Beloit 4-2.
• SATURDAY RECAP: The Kernels struck in the first inning yet again, Beloit starter Evan Fitterer loaded the bases before Javier singled to bring two runners home. Holland singled in the second, stole second base, advanced to third and then scored on two different wild pitches.
The Sky Carp cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth on a Bennett Hostetler ground out, but both pitching staffs were dominant the rest of the way as neither team scored again.
Sunday’s Boxscore
Kernels 3, Sky Carp 1
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, dh, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, ss, 4-1-1-0; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-0-1-0; Marinez, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Banfield, c, 4-0-0-1; Bradshaw, rf, 4-0-1-0; Hostetler, dh, 4-0-2-0; Johnson, cf, 4-0-1-0; Chiu, 1b, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 33-1-6-1.
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)—Fedko, rf, 5-0-2-0; Gray, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Sabato, dh, 4-0-0-0; Soularie, dh, 2-1-1-0; Severino, 2b, 4-1-1-3; Winkel, c, 4-0-2-0; Rucker, 1b, 4-0-2-0; Javier, ss, 4-0-1-0; Holland, cf, 4-0-1-0. Totals: 35-3-11-3.
Cedar Rapids………000 000 030—3 11 0
Beloit………000 100 000—1 6 0
DP: Beloit 2, Cedar Rapids 0. LOB: Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 7. HR: Severino (5). SB: Fedko (4), Rosario (21). CS: Holland, Bradshaw, Mesa Jr. PO: Bradshaw, Mesa Jr.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cedar Rapids, Stankiewicz 3.0-0-0-0-1-0; Olsen 1.0-1-1-1-1-1; Rozek 4.2-4-0-0-0-4; Rodriguez 0.1-1-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Rose 4.0-3-0-0-0-6; Given 1.0-2-0-0-0-1; Mendez 2.0-3-0-0-1-0; McInvale 0.2-2-3-3-1-1; Evans 1.1-1-0-0-0-0.
WP: Rozek 7 T: 2:29. Att. 3,245.