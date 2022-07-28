The Beloit Sky Carp had everything working for them these last five games. They had great pitching mixed with solid at-bats to ride a five-game win streak out of the all-star break.
On Thursday, everything seemed to go wrong for the Sky Carp. They were held to two hits, committed three errors, and starting pitcher Evan Fitterer gave up five runs as Beloit fell to the Quad Cities Bandits 6-2.
For the second time in the series the Bandits struck first when Juan Carlos Negret and Kale Emshoff hit back-to-back singles to start the second inning.
Both players moved up a base on a groundout, and Negret scored when Saul Garza hit a ground ball single to right. Rubendy Jaquez grounded out to first, but Garza scored on the play to make it 2-0 Quad Cities.
Fitterer ran into trouble again in the fourth when he walked Kale Meshoff to leadoff the inning, Garza doubled and Jaquez reached on a fielding error by Dalvy Rosario.
Burle Dixon and Diego Hernandez each singled to right to bring a runner home, and Tyler Tolbert hit a sacrifice fly to bump the Bandits’ lead to 5-0.
Fitterer was pulled after only 3 2-3 innings pitched. He allowed five runs, four of them earned, on seven hits.
Reliever Chris Mokma, who was once in the starting rotation but has since been relegated to the bullpen due to poor performance, entered to stop the bleeding.
Mokma got the final out and then tossed two additional scoreless innings while only allowing one hit in his second consecutive relief appearance.
The Sky Carp started to chip away at the deficit in the fifth as they were the benefactor of poor fielding by the Bandits.
First, Bennett Hostetler reached on a throwing error by Tolbert, and then advanced to third after Davis Bradshaw singled and McCullough committed a throwing error. Rosario got Beloit on the board with a sacrifice fly, and then Davis Bradshaw stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Emshoff.
Marcus Chiu hit the second sacrifice fly of the inning to pull the Sky Carp within three, but Ynmanol Marinez grounded out to end the rally.
Raul Brito allowed runners to reach third in the seventh and eight, both via wild pitch, but he kept the Sky Carp in the game by stranding the player on both occasions.
The Bandits added an insurance run in the ninth with Negret’s sacrifice fly that scored Tolber, who had walked.
Quad Cities’ starter Adrian Alcantara tossed a solid seven innings, only allowing two hits and two runs, neither of them earned. He struck out four and walked zero batters.
The Bandits’ bullpen followed up Alcantara’s dominant performance with a solid outing of their own, Caden Monke pitched a hitless eighth inning, and Kasey Kalich issued two walks, but got the final three outs to secure the Sky Carp loss.
Beloit was held to two hits, but Davis Bradshaw extended his hitting streak to 13-straight games. He leads the Midwest League in hitting with a .328 batting average.
The Sky Carp fall to 13-14 but sit in third place behind the South Bend Cubs and Cedar Rapids Kernels in the Midwest West.
Beloit continues its series against the Bandits Friday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.