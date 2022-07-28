The Beloit Sky Carp had everything working for them these last five games. They had great pitching mixed with solid at-bats to ride a five-game win streak out of the all-star break.

On Thursday, everything seemed to go wrong for the Sky Carp. They were held to two hits, committed three errors, and starting pitcher Evan Fitterer gave up five runs as Beloit fell to the Quad Cities Bandits 6-2.

