PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Sky Carp have now won back-to-back games after an 11-3 blowout win over Peoria Monday to begin a six-game road trip.
Beloit broke a five-game losing streak, all against the South Bend Cubs, with a convincing 9- 3 win on Sunday.
The Sky Carp jumped in front first after Jose Salas singled on a line drive to center field, stole second and advanced to third on an error by catcher Wade Stauss, and scored with two outs when Victor Mesa Jr. singled on a line drive to right.
Todd Lott sent the second pitch of the day from starter Chris Mokma over the right field wall for a lead-off homer and tying the game for the Chiefs.
Peoria bumped its lead up to two runs in the fourth when Brady Whalen doubled to right field, Jacob Buchenberger moved him to third on a groundout and Francisco Hernandez brought him home on a sacrifice fly.
Nasim Nunez pulled Beloit within one after hitting second home run of the season to left-center field in the fifth.
The Sky Carp surged ahead with a big seventh inning.
Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch and Dalvy Rosario singled to put runners on first and second, both runners advanced one base on a wild pitch, and Hosteteler scored on a ground out by Kyler Castillo to tie the game.
Nunez singled on a ground ball to right to put the Sky Carp ahead by one.
Peoria brought in Leonardo Taveras to try and stop the bleeding, but he walked Salas, who executed a double steal with Nunez to put runners on second and third, and Ynmanol Marinez singled on a ground ball to left to score a run. Will Banfield singled to bring home another, and the Sky Carp exited the inning with a 7-3 lead.
Beloit added four insurance runs in the ninth to take the commanding victory on the Fourth of July.
Nunez finished with a team-high three RBIs, and six of Beloit’s nine starters had at least one RBI.
The Sky Carp will be back in action Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Chiefs.
• BOXSCORE:
Sky Carp 11, Chiefs 3
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 4-2-2-3; Salas, 2b, 5-2-2-0; Marinez, 1b, 4-2-1-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 4-1-2-1; Banfield, c, 5-1-3-1; Bradshaw, lf, 5-1-1-2; Hostetler, dh, 4-1-0-0; Rosario, 3b, 4-1-1-0; Castillo, rf, 4-0-0-1. Totals: 39-11-12-10.
PEORIA (ab-r-h-rbi)-Lott, rf, 4-2-2-2; Reichenborn, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Tovalin, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Jones, dh, 4-0-0-0; Whalen, 1b, 4-1-1-1; Buchberger, 2b, 4-1-1-0; Hernandez, ss, 3-0-0-1; Stauss, c, 4-0-2-0 Jew, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 34-3-8-3.
Peoria………101 100 000—3 8 2
Beloit………100 010 504—11 12 2
E: Stauss (1), Pereira (1). LOB: Peoria 5. Beloit 9. 2B: Whalen. HR: Nunez (2), Lott 2 (5). SB: Salas 2 (4), Nunez (32). DP: Peoria 1.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, Pereira 6.0-5-2-1-1-9; Solano 0.1-2-3-3-0-0; Taveras 1.2-2-2-2-2-3; Roycroft 0.2-3-4-4-3-2; Prater 0.1-0-0-0-1-0. Beloit, Mokma 7.0-7-3-3-0-3; Mendez 1.0-0-0-0-0-2; Jozwiak 1.0-1-0-0-0-0.
WP: Mokma 1 . T: 2:23. Att.: 5,005.