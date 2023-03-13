BELOIT — With snow on the ground and temperatures more suitable for sled dog races, is there a better way to get you thinking about warmer times ahead than to introduce the Beloit Sky Carp’s 2023 promotional schedule at ABC Supply Stadium?
“We believe we really have a terrific schedule including some past favorites as well as some new attractions,” Sky Carp Director of Public Relations Josh Flickinger said. “One of the ones people loved last year was our Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway. You know it’s good when the coaching staff reaches out and asks you if you can save them a couple.”
Flickinger said Meridian Direct will sponsor the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway night on July 14.
The promotional schedule includes popular fireworks shows in early July, Dino Night and the second annual Drift to the Diamond.
“I think the Drift is probably the most unique to Beloit attraction,” Flickinger said. “We have this body of water, the Rock River, and we should do something with it. We did it mid-season last year and a number of fans tried it. I think it generated a good buzz.”
On July 16, fans can get a special innertube and drift down the Rock River to the ballpark. They will then change into their game gear and head in to enjoy the game.
While the Sky Carp will be on the road on July 4, fans will have plenty of other opportunities to watch the skies light up with fireworks shows on July 1, 2 and 3 against the South Bend Cubs.
“That should really pack the park for those three games,” Flickinger said. “Fireworks are always popular and the Cubs are a real good draw for us, too.”
Last season’s Dino Night was a huge success, Flickinger said, and this year the team is bringing it to a whole new level. Ed Bounds from Ed’s Dinosaurs Live will bring his show to the stadium, with animatronic creatures and adventure vehicles on July 21.
Flickinger said former Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust will return to the ballpark twice, on June 3 and Aug. 26.
Wedding Night also returns. On Aug. 10, Stateline area vendors will be out showcasing their wares for grooms and brides-to-be to check out.
Several giveaways are also scheduled at the stadium. Poopsie will once again have his own bobblehead on June 29, sponsored by Avid Pallet. Poopsie will wear the team’s special Copa de la Diversion jerseys, which will be revealed on March 21. The team will wear Copa de la Diversion jerseys for five games.
Campbells Snacks will give away a beach towel on a date to be determined. Kwik Trip will get into the action on June 30 when it gives away a fleece blanket, while G5 Brewing will give away special Sky Carp coolers on Aug. 11.
In addition, there will be a Witches and Wizards Night June 15th and Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond on Aug. 12. The Sky Carp also plan to wear special USS Beloit jerseys in honor of Fairbanks Morse Defense.
The Sky Carp will open the 2023 season on April 7 when they take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Tickets are available online at SkyCarp.com