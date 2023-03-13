BDN_230314_Poopsie

Sky Carp mascot Poopsie will be saluted with another bobblehead giveaway at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2023 season.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT — With snow on the ground and temperatures more suitable for sled dog races, is there a better way to get you thinking about warmer times ahead than to introduce the Beloit Sky Carp’s 2023 promotional schedule at ABC Supply Stadium?

“We believe we really have a terrific schedule including some past favorites as well as some new attractions,” Sky Carp Director of Public Relations Josh Flickinger said. “One of the ones people loved last year was our Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway. You know it’s good when the coaching staff reaches out and asks you if you can save them a couple.”

