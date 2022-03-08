BELOIT—Two coaches will return to the Beloit Sky Carp for the 2022 season as new manager Jorge Hernandez’s staff was announced Monday by the Miami Marlins.
Hitting coach Matt Snyder and defensive coach Chris Briones both will be back for their second season at the Marlins’ High-A Central League team in Beloit.
The seven-member staff includes pitching coach Jason Erickson, a five-year organization member, along with four new members of the Marlins organization: athletic trainer Jessica Cook, strength and conditioning coach Seth Gregorich, video manager Luke Terwilliger and clubhouse manager Aaron Furman.
Snyder begins his third season as a coach in the Marlins organization and second stint in Beloit. Last season, Snyder helped mentor Griffin Conine become Beloit’s High-A MVP after belting 23 home runs and driving in 59 runs before advancing in July to Double-A Pensacola. Conine finished with 36 homers across the two levels, the second-most in Minor League baseball in 2021.
Snyder, 31, a Tacoma, Wash., native, became a collegiate star at Ole Miss, leading the Rebels to postseason appearances and ended his college career in 2012 tied for second on the school’s all-time home run list. He was a 10th-round selection that season by the New York Yankees and spent six years in their organization before playing his final professional season with the Marlins organization in 2019.
Briones, 48, a Point Pleasant, N.J., enters his fourth season with the Marlins organization as a coach, following 17 years in professional baseball as a player, scout and coach. He began with the Marlins in 2019 at Triple-A New Orleans, then in 2020 was assigned to Clinton before the season was canceled. He worked last year as defensive coach in Low-A Jupiter.
Erickson, 35, begins his fifth season with the Marlins, after working in 2021 as pitching coach for Jupiter, which featured right-hander Eury Perez, who became the Low-A Southeast Prospect of the Year. Before joining the Marlins, Erickson worked four seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Cook, a Conyers, Ga., native, joins the Marlins organization after working as the graduate assistant trainer at the University of North Georgoia.
Gregorich worked the past eight years as strength and conditioning coach in the Detroit Tigers organization.
Hernandez begins his 16th year in the Marlins organization. He visited with Sky Carp fans during the team’s inaugural Sky Carp Fest on Jan. 15 at ABC Supply Stadium.