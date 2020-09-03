BELOIT—The Beloit Youth Hockey Association is currently in full-on registration mode, hoping as many kids as possible think about hitting the yet-to-be-made ice at Edwards Arena.
The fact is, many hockey players have already been preparing for the coming season much of the summer.
Janesville Jets Associate Head Coach Lennie Childs has provided the on-ice training for Beloit skaters at the Janesville Ice Arena while closer to home, Brock Woodman of Elite Iron in Beloit is providing strength-training.
Both have been working closely with Brian Jensen, the BYHA Co-Coaching Director.
Jensen has had plenty of experience watching Childs in action. Childs coached Jensen’s nephew, Tyler, when he played junior hockey in Pennsylvania. Tyler Jensen is now a sophomore at Lawrence University playing Division III hockey. Brian Jensen’s son, Riley, who now plays at UW-Stout, and T.J. Polglaze, who is at D-1 Michigan Tech, were also coached by Childs.
Jensen’s son, Gavin, and fellow Beloit Memorial sophomore Connor Evans, are currently receiving private sessions from the Jets coach.
“Coach Childs is one of a kind,” Jensen said. “He’s a special coach who’s gifted at making players great hockey players and more importantly respectful young men.”
Childs conducted 16 sessions with 28 BYHA skaters over the summer. They range in age from 12 to seniors in high school.
“We do that whole Beloit group all together,” Childs said. “You have to make sure the drills are doable by everyone, but still challenging. Actually, while there is a wide range of ages, the levels of ability are more similar than you’d think. Some of the younger players have been skating a lot longer in their careers and some of them have a stronger skill base than some of the seniors in high school.”
Childs celebrates the blue-collar nature of the BYHA.
“It’s an awesome program,” the coach said. “It’s not shiny with a lot of bells and whistles. It’s hard work, people who care and that’s why I love helping out the program. They are in it for the right reasons.”
Childs sees lots of reasons for optimism.
“I think Beloit hockey is definitely on the rise,” he said. “They are trying to make the cost low enough for more people to join who aren’t traditional hockey people. The Beloit group, the people at the top and the people in the trenches are working their butts off honestly, from Brian Jensen, to Kirk Buchs, to all the coaches at the lower levels. They’re trying to boost registration and boost the experience.”
Childs grew up in an area of Maryland which was not a hockey hotbed.
“I’m from the D.C. area so it wasn’t a real heavy hockey area until the Washington Capitals came along,” he said. “There is a lot of outreach that is involved. The notion of hockey is that it is super expensive. From a cost perspective, Beloit and Janesville have done a real good job keeping costs low. There is free or low cost gear. There are programs that are cheap to try out the sport. Once a player gets involved it really opens some eyes. It’s really not that expensive. The thing is getting them in the door originally and their parents past the sticker shock they expect.”
Woodman is also trying to tap into a strong work ethic. He began training Dave Wandell’s BYHA Bantam B team last season and now he’s spreading his philosophy of physical fitness to other teams. He operates Elite Iron near Turner High School. Since the end of July, Beloit’s high-school age skaters have worked out at Elite Iron, four nights a week. The workouts, done with COVID-19 guidelines in mind, will continue throughout September.
“The first time I talked with Brock, I knew we needed this guy around our high school aged players, making them stronger,” Jensen said. “Brock is another person like coach Childs trying to change the lives of our high school players, instilling pride, honor, respect and hard work so they become gentlemen and contribute to society in a good way.”
Woodman appreciates the opportunity.
“We have plans for the winter to work from Pee Wees all the way up, getting kids acclimated to working out, getting in shape and having the lifestyle of an athlete at an earlier age rather than waiting until high school,” Wodman said. “You don’t want to start it too young because kids have joints that are still developing. But you want to set them on the right path doing the right stuff so later on they will be more prepared and advanced.”
He has had a group of over 20 players routinely showing up to train.
“We’re going to try to do 12 weeks and we’re about halfway through,” he said. “It’s been awesome. I couldn’t be happier.”
Woodman splits the group in half doing conditioning outside and lifting inside.
“We do cone drills, running form, things like that outside and inside, I show the guys the lifting workouts,” Woodman said. “It’s a rather large age disparity between freshmen and seniors and you have all sorts of maturity levels, but it’s a process for all of them.”
• NOTES: BYHA registration is open for travel mites (U6 and U8) through Bantams for the 2020-21 season. To register, go to the BYHA website, beloithockey.com. The last day to register is Sept. 23.