HOUGHTON, Mich.—Beloit Memorial graduate TJ Polglaze, a Michigan Tech sophomore, was named an All-American Scholar Tuesday by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Polglaze, a forward, appeared in 29 games for the Huskies in 2019-20 and was also named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team. He has skated in 59 games for the Black and Gold and holds a 3.86 grade-point average in exercise science.
This was the fourth year the AHCA has awarded All-American Scholars. Due to the effects of COVID-19 on actual grades in the spring, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year’s honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participated in 40 percent of their school’s games.
AHCA executive director Joe Bertagna, stated: “The sport demands a great deal from these athletes so it is a great statement they make, individually and collectively, with their ability to attain this level of academic achievement while contributing at the NCAA Division I level.”