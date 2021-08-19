BELOIT—Kamdyn Davis has spent her summer chasing her dream.
The Beloit Turner sophomore caught the hockey bug early in life and is playing high-level amateur hockey in order to further her ultimate goal of playing in college.
She doesn’t mind crisscrossing the United States to do it, participating in USA Hockey development camps and college showcases along the way.
“I’m used to sleeping in my bed at home for two or three nights and then just going on to the next thing, the next camp, the next tournament,” Kamdyn said recently.
Her vagabond schedule began back in June when school was still in session. The speedy defender was invited to the USA Hockey Central District Camp in Green Bay where players from five states competed to earn spots on the Central District team.
“In the beginning of the summer I was really nervous,” Kamdyn said. “This was my first summer to have the opportunity to do this. COVID shut it down last year. You have to go in there and play confidently. You want to go all-out and play your best every time you step on the ice.”
Kamdyn was chosen to go to the USA Hockey Development Camp for a week in St. Cloud, Minn.
“At the national camp I learned a lot and not just about hockey, but being a good person, too,” Kamdyn said. “They don’t just look for hockey skills. Now that you are getting to this level, your attitude really means a lot. I want to be a good hockey player, but I want to have the other things a coach looks for. I’ve been working on my leadership skills and attitude, making sure I don’t get down on myself and I help out my teammates.”
She also attended three PIPI Premier summer showcases, which are three-day tournaments played in front of college coaches and recruiters. They were in Rochester, NY.; Boston, Mass., and Las Vegas, Nevada.
“I was all over the place this summer, but it was very worth it,” Kandyn said. “Being selected to the Central District Camp opened up a lot of opportunities for me. Then when I found out I was selected to the national camp it got me out in front of a lot of college coaches and the USA Hockey program. Just being able to put on the jersey was a great experience.”
When she had a rare free weekend away from the ice rink, it was on to a softball diamond where she continued to play high-level travel ball with the Illinois Gold 14U team.
“I don’t like sitting around so when I got back from hockey it was a nice change to play softball with a different set of friends,” Kamdyn said. “I’m sure it was difficult for my parents and I thank them for what they did this summer. They had to take a lot of time off work so I can play hockey and softball. It was rough for them.”
“It was an eye-opener this summer,” Andy Davis said with a chuckle. “It was a rat race. It’s for the good, but it’s been non-stop.”
Kamdyn came to the conclusion that it would be best to concentrate solely on hockey from now on. She said this summer was her last in travel softball.
“I’ll play for the high school team, but it’s time to concentrate on hockey,” she said.
Not that it hasn’t already dominated her calendar and thought process. After a strong season with the Madison Capitols this past winter, she and her parents had a major decision to make when she received an invitation to attend an academy in Boston.
“We seriously considered it,” her father said. “I didn’t want her to leave selfishly, and if you have an option to get the exposure and experience you need here, why not do that?”
The option she was looking for turned out to be the Chicago Mission program where she will play on the 16U team. Another former Beloit Youth Hockey Association player, Hononegah graduate Paige Taborski, had moved from the Capitols to the Mission and earned a Division I scholarship from Northeastern University.
“I saw Paige go there and she loved her experience,” Kamdyn said. “She helped them win a national title. I loved my experience with the Capitols and I wouldn’t change anything I did there. But I was looking for a little more development and exposure and I feel Mission will do that for me.”
Playing for Mission will mean quite a bit of travel as well. The team practices twice midweek in Chicago for an hour and a half and again on the weekend for two hours at a time.
“I had a friend move to Janesville and we’re going to car-pool so that should help,” Kamdhyn said. “As for tournaments, we go to Pittsburgh over Labor Day weekend and we go to Detroit three times and to Minnesota. We may also go to Canada if it’s possible.”
For a while anyway, Davis’ family vacations are definitely going to be hockey-related.
“When we went to Boston and Las Vegas we went a day early so we could spend some time sight-seeing,” Andy Davis said. “But once the hockey starts, you’re pretty much at the rink.”
Which is exactly the way Kamdyn likes it.
“My dream is to keep attending the developmental camps and ultimately play Division I hockey,” she said. “I’d love to play in the WCHA and stay in the Midwest.”