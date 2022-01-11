BELOIT — An avid swimmer since he was about 5 years old, Nathan Sill tried to beat the clock every time he hit the water.
His fascination with a stopwatch didn’t end there. The Beloit College junior is also a passionate practitioner of parkour — a training discipline in which one moves from one place to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible — without equipment. It involves running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping – conquering everyday obstacle courses particularly in urban settings.
Over the past two years, however, Sill has faced his greatest hurdle.
His feverish pace came to a complete stop when a surgical procedure to repair two disks in his lower back left him paralyzed from the waist down.
“They accidentally hit my spinal cord during the surgery,” Sill said. “I knew there was a risk going into the surgery, but it wasn’t supposed to be great. What happened blind-sided me. It was life-changing.”
Instead of an in-and-out procedure that would have him home the same day, Sill underwent more surgery the following day which proved unsuccessful in ending the paralysis. He spent two weeks in the hospital in Madison and nearly two months in a rehabilitation clinic in Sun Prairie confined to a wheelchair.
Doctors weren’t particularly optimistic in his long-term prognosis.
“They estimated that if I got any feeling back it would be in four or five years or perhaps there would be no gain at all,” he said. “That was scary. They were trying to prepare me for the worst.”
Sill said he wanted to be realistic, but he also didn’t want to surrender his active lifestyle.
“Having that happen made me think about how I was going to restructure my life,” he said. “I wondered what I would do without parkour, swimming and athletics. But part of me didn’t want to give up my passions. I looked all over the internet to see if there was anyone like me in a wheelchair who still did parkour. I couldn’t find anything so I thought maybe I’ll just have to be the first.”
When school started again that fall, Sill was still in a wheelchair, but COVID-19 caused classes to be online.
He continued his rehabilitation with some gradual breakthroughs.
“It was a slow process,” Sill said. “I would try to make myself stand up with just my arms and I would fall down a lot. It was a mental battle. Physically, you can’t feel anything, but mentally you are trying to reconnect your mind to your body. Eventually I started to gain bits and pieces of my lower body that started to feel things again. I really started focusing on those little muscles I could work again.”
He spent hour after hour using a walker and lower leg braces.
“I was going 5 miles a day with the walker at the rehab clinic,” he said. “Fortunately my family and friends were very supportive. I finally was able to ditch the wheelchair at the seven-month mark. I used a specialized walker with wheels and a brake system for probably two more months. Then I moved on to double canes and then a single cane. I used the leg braces the whole time. I don’t use a cane anymore but I still use the braces when I do parkour.”
That’s right. He still does parkour, only a lot less extreme than he once did.
“I do basic stuff,” he said. “No huge roof-to-roof jumps. No big height drops. No extreme stunts.”
He said excessive training probably caused his back issues. He always was a workaholic as a swimmer, from his days at the YMCA on to the Beloit Aquatic Team and at Beloit Memorial. He wasn’t as smart as he could have been with parkour as well.
“I think it was gradual wear and tear because I pushed my body too hard,” he said. “When you’re young, you think you are indestructible.”
He returned to the pool last year as a sophomore, but at first it was simply walking in the water instead of doing his usual laps.
“It was very different,” he said. “I was itching to get back as soon as possible. This year is the first time I've been able to do that. My legs became stronger and I can go off the blocks again.”
He’s back competing for the Buccaneers, not too far off his old times although he says he remains very much a work in progress.
“Not being able to fully use my legs is different,” he said. “My kick isn’t as strong as it was and pushing off the walls on turns or off the blocks is definitely different. I’m learning to compensate and engage with the muscles I do have full control over and that’s upper body and upper legs.
My goal is to get out of the braces by next winter. That would be ahead of schedule, but I think I can do that. I’ll be back competing for the college next year.”
His comeback has been inspirational, Beloit College head coach Kevin Schober said.
“Just seeing him go from the extreme of being in that wheelchair to seeing him back where he can compete is really great,” Schober said. “He has always been a real hard worker and that internal drive shows in his rehabilitation. He has already surpassed the times we set and we’ve had to make new goals. He’s doing what he loves to do and that’s awesome.”
The ordeal has had one benefit. A psychology major, Sill has learned a great deal about physical injuries and mental health.
“This whole experience has opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Sill said. “I think I can help others in similar circumstances.”