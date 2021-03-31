BELOIT—Even Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill, after winning a pair of events in Tuesday’s WIAA Beloit Sub-sectional, wasn’t quite sure she was a lock to advance to the state meet.
That’s because the WIAA had split the sectional field into two to decrease the traffic on the pool deck with COVID-19 protocols in mind. The other sub-sectional took place at Jefferson High School Tuesday.
“You could win your event, but you weren’t sure you were the sectional champion until they merged the results from the two meets together,” BMHS head coach Kim Waite said. “They live streamed the Jefferson meet so we pretty much knew what Faith needed to go prior to her swimming those events.”
Sill won the sectional crown in both the 100-yard butterfly (56.88 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (55.67) in school record times. She is ranked first in the backstroke heading into the state championships April 6 at Waukesha South High School. She is seeded third in the butterfly.
Sill is going to be a busy swimmer. She and her 200-yard medley relay team also reached the qualifying standard for the state meet after finishing fourth overall in the BMHS/Jefferson Sectional in a school-record time of 1:52.12. Other members of the team include senior Sydney Prowse and freshmen Norah Saladar and Kori Burnett. They are seeded 12th at state.
“They broke a record that had been around since 2015,” Waite said. “We hadn’t gone under 1:58 all season and to drop to 1:52 was, holy cow, really good. To do that on six-and-a-half weeks of swimming, too. Faith was the only one coming out of club swimming. Most of these kids had not been in the pool. To get that kind of performance in that short a time was pretty amazing.”
Waite said all four swimmers reached milestones in the event.
“They all dropped times,” the coach said. “Faith led off with a lifetime-best 50 back. Sydney’s breaststroke was her lifetime best. Nora’s 27 in her fly was her lifetime best and I think Kori hit her best, too. It was finally like they were all at their best in that same moment.”
The Purple Tide finished seventh in the team standings with 187 points. McFarland won the team title with 307 points with Milton second with 249. Rounding out the top five were DeForest (246), Janesville Craig (241) and Jefferson/Cambridge (215).
“We had 100 percent season-best swims,” Waite said. “Everyone had a time drop they could be proud of. As coaches we couldn’t ask for more. It was a difficult off-season and a short season, but it’s winding up as good as we could hope.”
Beloit’s had a number of other top 10 finishes in the Sectional competition: Prowse was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.91) as was the 400 freestyle relay team of Sill, McKenzie Jacobson, Burnett and Prowse (3:53.48). Three Tide swimmers had ninth places: Burnett in the 50 free (26.14), Norah Saladar in the 100 butterfly (1:04.95) and Ellie Saladar in the 500 free (6:13.37).
• MEET RESULTS: Top 3, Beloit finishes:
200 medley relay—1, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:49.46; 2, McFarland, 1:49.69; 3, DeForest, 1:49.76; 4, Beloit, 1:52.12.
200 free—1, Heilman (Monona Grove), 1:59.66; 2, Donagan (J. Craig), 2:00.01; 3, Brianne Back (Monona Grove), 2:00.02; 16, Landon (Beloit), 2:13.14.
200 IM—1, Ratzburg (Milton), 2:04.61; 2, Zoey Rank (Jefferson/Cambridge), 2:12.22; 3, Jenna Schmidt (Edgerton), 2:16.06; 13, E. Saladar (Beloit), 2:34.14.
50 free—1, Boehning (DeForest), 24.72; 2, Schoenbrodt (McFarland), 24.75; 3, Peterson (Jefferson/Cambridge), 24.81; 9, Burnett (Beloit) 26.14.
100 butterfly—1, Sill (Beloit), 56.88; 2, Davis (Jefferson/Cambridge), 59.25; 3, Rule (Oregon), 1:00.22; 9, N. Saladar (Beloit), 1:04.95.
100 free—1, Freeman (McFarland), 52.42; 2, Peterson (Jefferson/Cambridge) 54.48; 3, Reece (J. Craig), 54.50; 17, Jacobson (Beloit), 1:00.40.
500 free—1, Donagan (J. Craig), 5:23.72; 2, Johnson (McFarland), 5:32.13; 3, Blank (J. Craig), 5:44.06; 9, E. Saladar (Beloit), 6:13.37.
200 free relay—1, DeForest, 1:40.74; 2, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:41.48; 3, Milton, 1:42.65; 8, Beloit Memorial (K. Bu; rnett, Jackson, Jacobson, Prowse), 1:48.61.
100 backstroke—1, Sill (Beloit), 55.67; 2, Freeman (McFarland), 56.07; 3, Gorski (Edgerton), 58.86.
100 breaststroke—1, Ratzburg (Milton), 1:05.33; 2, Rank (Jefferson/Cambridge), 1:05.64; 3, Willis (DeForest), 1:06.72; 7, Prowse (Beloit), 1:14.91; 9, Thomas (Beloit), 1:15.31.
400 free relay—1, McFarland, 3:40.80; 2, Milton, 3:41.48; 3, DeForest, 3:42.31; 7, Beloit (Sill, Jacobson, Burnett, Prowse), 3:53.48.
Team results: McFarland 307, Milton 249, DeForest 246, Janesville Craig 241, Jefferson/Cambridge 215, Monona Grove 207, Beloit Memorial 187, Edgerton 150, Janesville Parker/Evansville 128, Oregon 123.