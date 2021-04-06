WAUKESHA, Wis.—Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill went out with a bang.
Sill, swimming in the WIAA State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School, recorded a pair of top-three finishes Tuesday night.
Sill placed second in the 100-butterfly with a time of 56.88 seconds, less than a second behind Brigitta Neverman of Green Bay Southwest Co-op.
Sill placed third in the 100-backstroke with a time of 55.67. Madison Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won the event with a 55.96.
The Beloit Memorial 200-yard medley relay team of Sill, Sydney Prowse, Norah Saladar and Kori Burnett placed 13th with a time of 1:53.74. ]
Madison Edgewood took home the team title with 350 points, winning seven events to capture its sixth straight team title.