BELOIT—Faith Sill didn’t necessarily have the senior year of her dreams.
After all, who grows up dreaming of a global pandemic, shortened swim season and virtual school?
The one thing Sill did do, however, is make the best of a bad situation.
The Beloit Memorial senior finished in the top five of two different WIAA state swimming meet events, accepted a scholarship offer to swim at Division I Northern Michigan University and will graduate with a myriad of memories from a unique stint with the Purple Tide.
Sill grew up swimming for the Tide’s youth team, then decided to attend Beloit Turner for her first two years.
The lure of the pool was too much for Sill to overcome, and she made the fateful decision to transfer to Beloit Memorial for a few reasons.
“Of course, I wanted to swim,” Sill said. “But at that point, I also didn’t know what I wanted to study in college, and Beloit Memorial had more career paths to explore and I just wanted to expand my horizons.”
The switch meant, by WIAA rule, Sill would be unable to compete in varsity meets her junior season.
“That would be tough for any athlete to deal with,” Beloit Memorial coach Kim Waite said. “But especially for someone at Faith’s level. But she took it all in stride and never complained. She just worked really hard in practice, and when we were able to swim her in varsity exhibitions, we did that.”
It appeared as though Sill might not ever get to swim a true varsity event at Beloit Memorial when the COVID-19 pandemic combined with a slow-acting athletic department to threaten the season.
“About the time the boys season would have ended in a normal year, I started to get nervous we weren’t going to have a season at all,” Sill said. “We watched the board of education meeting on zoom when they were deciding what to do with sports. It got to be really late at night, and when they finally approved it, my mom and I were just jumping up and down, celebrating.”
It wouldn’t be the last time Sill would celebrate. The senior took full advantage of her time, eventually qualifying for the WIAA state meet in three events: Two individual events and a relay.
Sill placed second in the 100-butterfly with a time of 56.88 seconds, less than a second behind Brigitta Neverman of Green Bay Southwest Co-op.
She placed third in the 100-backstroke with a time of 55.67.
“It was such a short season,” Sill said. “Normally we have double the time that we did this year. But the best part was being able to get the relay team to state. It was amazing to see, because some of those girls hadn’t been in a pool since late in 2019. So to see the improvement was just awesome.”
She also reached a personal goal.
“I wanted to get in the top 200 in the country, which would make me an All-American,” Sill said. “And I was really glad that I got to achieve that.”
Sill heads to Northern Michigan with a clear goal in mind.
“I want to major in biology and eventually go to medical school,” Sill said. “And I eventually want to be a pediatrician.”