BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial Purple Tide fell to Verona/Mount Horeb in a virtual swimming meet Saturday in Beloit, but Faith Sill broke a school record in the process.
Sill, a Purple Tide senior, swam a 5:27.70 in the 500-freestyle, breaking a Beloit Memorial record and winning the race in the process.
The Tide fell 132-38 to the Wildcats, with Sill recording the lone victory.
No other individual Purple Tide finished in the top three of any race. The Beloit relay team of Sill, McKenzie Jacobson, Sydney Prowse and Kori Burnett finished second in the 400-free relay.
The Tide will be back in the pool Friday when they swim at Janesville Craig.
VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 132, BELOIT MEMORIAL 38
200-yard medley relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Brazeau, Blas, Falsheim, Haffner), 1:57.80. 200 freestyle: Zuehl, V/MH, 2:05.15. 200 individual medley: Felsheim, V/MH, 2:27.10. 50 freestyle: Gnewuch, V/MH, :26.93. 100 butterfly: Flabough, V/MH, 1:05.43. 100 freestyle: Zuehl, V/MH, :55.21. 500 freestyle: Sill, BM, 5:27.70. 200 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Blas, Benin, Klabough, Zuehl), 1:43.04. 100 backstroke: Gnewuch, V/MH, 1:02.53. 100 breaststroke: Blas, V/MH, 1:15.30. 400 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Zuehl, Neumann, Gnewuch, Felsheim), 3:56.70. At Verona HS.