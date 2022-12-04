SOUTH BELOIT—Illness has caused the South Beloit boys basketball team to play at less than 100 percent in its past few games.
After seeing what the ailing SoBos are capable of, their opponents should fear what they can do when fully healthy.
With a few players out and several others playing through sickness, South Beloit handily took care of Alden-Hebron (2-3) 58-29 Friday night in their home opener.
Head coach Matt Stucky said that the bug running through the team has made for a tough start.
“We’re throwing guys in different positions that they’re not used to,” he said. “Guys are playing that are not even close to 100 percent. Stamina and energy are down. But to come out and have good control of the game from the beginning is great. It shows us their toughness and that they fight through whatever.”
The SoBos are off to a 5-1 start despite the setbacks. One of those wins was a 52-42 victory on the road against Hiawatha on Tuesday, a game in which they were missing star sophomore forward Ross Robertson.
Robertson returned to the lineup on Friday, and like Michael Jordan in the famous “flu game,” played through the illness, scoring 20 points, grabbing numerous rebounds and forcing several turnovers.
“I was able to get the ball in the bucket,” Robertson said. “But I couldn’t knock down as many shots because I’m pretty ill.”
And his phenomenal defensive play?
“That’s just something that comes naturally,” Robertson said. “I’m tall and lanky so I can block shots.”.
“At halftime he had 12 (points) and 10 (rebounds),” Stucky said. “And that’s Ross at not even close to his best. He’s a guy that can do it all, inside and outside. He’s a really tough matchup for guys, a phenomenal rebounder and shot blocker. He just loves playing.”
Robertson scored the first six points for the SoBos, but the Green Giants kept it close, only trailing 13-9 after the first quarter.
Senior Leorence Kostka sunk a trey to start the second quarter, where South Beloit outscored Alden-Hebron 14-5 on a run that included a breakaway dunk from Robertson and three-pointers from Kostka and senior Blake Ayotte.
But more impressive was the defense, which wreaked havoc on the Giants’ offense.
“We didn’t shoot very well in the first half,” Stucky said. “But we still had the lead because defensively we were pretty solid. We were in the right spots and were pretty active with everything, getting deflections, and steals. That’s a good sign of great teams. Even when they’re not their best, they still find ways to win games.”
The offense finally found a consistent rhythm out of the break, piling on 25 points in a big third quarter. The dominant defense continued in the second half, where the SoBos only allowed 15 total points on their way to victory.
Kostka had 13 points with two treys.
“He’s a really good point guard,” Robertson said. “He handles the ball well, and he distributes it well. He does everything very well.”
Making the win all the sweeter? The SoBos unveiled their banner for last year’s regional championship victory at halftime.
“It’s really nice,” Stucky said. “We spent some time reminiscing and reflecting on last year. When you put yourselves in school history, you’re there forever.”
SOUTH BELOIT 58, ALDEN-HEBRON 29
South Beloit…..13 14 25 6—58
Alden-Hebron....9 5 7 8—29
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Payton-Ruff 2 0-0 5, Robertson 9 2-4 20, Hampton 2 2-2 6, Schober 3 0-0 8, Kostka 5 1-2 13, Ayotte 2 0-0 6. Totals: 23 5-8 58.
ALDEN-HEBRON (fg ft-fta pts)—Armbust 1 0-0 2, Elswick 5 1-2 12, Nielsen 1 0-0 2, Gridmacker 5 0-0 11, Cunningham 1 0-0 2 Totals: 13 1-2 29.
3-pointers: South Beloit 7 (Schober 2 Kostka 2 Ayotte 2 Payton-Ruff), Alden-Hebron 2 (Elswick, Gridmacker). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: South Beloit 8, Alden-Hebron 13.