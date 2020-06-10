SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —Richard Sherman believes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement condemning racism was a good start to dealing with the issue.
But the San Francisco 49ers’ star cornerback called on the league to do a lot more that just talk in the coming weeks and years to confront a problem that hasn’t gone away despite years of protest by players.
“I think having some people of color represented in the general manager space, the front office space, obviously head coaches, that would go a long way,” Sherman said Wednesday. “They’ve tried their best to throw money behind it for a long time. It takes more than that. It takes you literally calling out bigotry and being motivated. It’s not just pleading. It’s being consistent year in and year out that you’re combating this issue and that this is a problem that needs to change. And it’s not just this year, not just 2016, not just 2017, but ‘Black Lives Matter.’ They have to matter forever. They have to matter every year.”
The NFL currently has only four minority head coaches and just two minority general managers among its 32 teams.
Sherman said he believes the outrage among players in the league and people in the country following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, is far different than it was in 2016 when former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to highlight the problems of police brutality and racism.
Several other players throughout the league joined Kaepernick in protest in 2016 and many continued it the following season even when Kaepernick was out of the league.
Sherman was not one of the players who chose to protest by kneeling, feeling it gave people an excuse to move the focus to patriotism instead of racism.
PRO FOOTBALL
NEW YORK —C.J. Mosley is finally healthy and ready to be a force again in the middle of the New York Jets’ defense.
The star middle linebacker missed almost all of last year in his first season with his new team because of a groin/core muscle injury. But Mosley has been given a good report from the doctors and expects to have no limitations during training camp.
“I’m cleared to do everything,” Mosley said Wednesday during a video conference call. “I’ve been working with my trainers every week, as far as workouts and rehab. Once we get back in the building, whenever that is, we’ll go from there.”