Let’s get the not-so-great news out of the way, right at the top, OK?
Of the nine prep football teams we cover at the Daily News, only two of them are locks to make the postseason.
Brodhead-Juda (WIAA Division 5) and Hononegah (IHSA Class 7A) are both undefeated and rolling. South Beloit (IHSA 8-Man) should be included in the 16-team playoff field if they can manage another win or two as well.
Obviously, we’d hope for a little more good news to report throughout the fall. But within each program, there are highlights to point out. Journey with me through our nine programs and take a look at some good stuff going on.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA: There are so many highlights to the Cardinals’ 6-0 start. The early-season schedule led to some easy, expected romps over outmatched opponents.
But the schedule was supposed to toughen up in the last few weeks with games against Platteville and River Valley.
Instead, the Cardinals outscored the opposition
• HONONEGAH: The Indians are fresh off one of the best victories I’ve witnessed, a last-second thriller over rival Boylan.
The Indians will now take on Belvidere North in what should be their last true challenge of the regular season.
If Hononegah defeats the Blue Thunder, they basically guarantee at least a share of the top-heavy NIC-10 title. If they can then win their final three games and finish a perfect 9-0, that sets them up in great shape for a postseason run.
• SOUTH BELOIT: The SoBos are in great shape. Only 24 teams in Illinois fielded an eight-man squad this year, and 16 of them will be in the postseason.
Early projections indicate there will be at least a few 3-6 teams that are included, and the SoBos already have three victories.
Considering this is head coach Jim Morrow’s first foray into eight-man, it’s been a fantastic fall for the SoBos.
• BELOIT TURNER: The Trojans have been hit by the injury bug, but have managed a pair of victories, two more than they had last spring.
They play Horicon/Hustisford and Big Foot in two of the last three weeks, so the chance to finish with four wins in certainly there.
Moreover, the Trojans will have a significant amount of talent returning next season.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL: The Purple Knights have two wins. That’s a successful season.
That might sound like a strange statement, but we’ve seen plenty of winless campaigns from Beloit Memorial. Now, they’ve got a pair and three games that they believe are winnable left.
Can they pick up one more and get to 3-6? That would be a fantastic sign for the future of the Brad Dement era.
• CLINTON: The Cougars had a fantastic 3-0 start derailed by COVID. After falling in week four to Marshall, the Cougars were forced to forfeit to both Pardeeville and Markesan, leaving them officially at 3-3.
They play Palmyra-Eagle on Friday, which should be another win. Finishing with Columbus and Waterloo, there could be another win in there as well.
Bottom line? As long as they can finish the season with no more COVID interruptions, this has been a great start to the Darin Wecker era. The former Belvidere coach has the Cougars buying what he is selling, and there is some talent in the lower levels that will begin to show up next season.
• BIG FOOT: The Chiefs have really had a roller coaster season. They’ve had three losses of eight points or less and two solid wins.
Running back Jax Hertel has been a consistently outstanding performer out of the backfield, and quarterback Basil Demco has pieced together some noteworthy performances as well.
The Chiefs close with a tough Lake Mills teams followed by winnable games at Watertown Luther Prep and Turner.
• PARKVIEW: The Vikings have had one of the toughest campaigns of any local team in recent memory.
But after speaking with Parkview athletic director Guy Stricker, the Vikings believe they have the talent in the lower levels to avoid making the jump to eight-man football.
The Vikings’ JV team has won a handful of games, and the Vikings should be better off in years to come.
• NORTH BOONE: The Vikings have found yet another solid quarterback in Chandler Alderman, a junior that will be back next season.
Chris Doetch will also return, and he has been a big factor as both a rusher and a receiver.
Though the Vikings have struggled at times to a 2-3 record, there is still plenty to be excited about it when it comes to the future.