KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday was a day for the underdog.
The one nobody sees coming. The underestimated. The overlooked.
The underrated.
A perfect autumn afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50's, a soft breeze and picturesque fall colors shading the trees, was the scene at UW-Parkside, host of the WIAA Division 2 cross country sectional meet.
And that group of underdogs? Well, they had their day. The Clinton boys team placed second to qualify as a team for the first time since 2009. Big Foot's Gus Foster was an individual qualifier, while Beloit Turner's Lydia Seifarth (second place) and Clinton's Paige Damman (sixth) also will be headed to Wisconsin Rapids to run Saturday.
Let's start with the Clinton boys, because they became the first local team to qualify for the state tournament since the Turner boys in 2012.
Unexpected? Sure, they've performed consistently well all season. But last March? That goofy "alternative fall" season that featured frigid temps and slightly depressing dual meets? Well, the Cougars could barely field a full team.
And beyond then-sophomore Quinn McCabe, who qualified for the state tournament but then couldn't run because he was deemed a COVID close contact, the Cougars largely struggled.
Record scratch, and a fast forward five months. McCabe is at the top of his game, and a trio of freshmen break through the top seven. They brought in a sleek German import to help, too.
From non-factors to contenders to state-bound. The Cougars story, in five months.
Freshman Reagan Flickinger ran his best race of the season, finishing in eighth place with a time of 17:36. Flickinger was headed to state on the basis of his results. His teammates made sure he wouldn't end up there alone.
Hornbostel, the aforementioned import, came in 11th with a 17:52. McCabe, who has battled through injuries and illness to start rounding back into form, got spiked in the second mile.
He still managed to finish 15th with an 18:05, while senior Hunter Greer was 24th with an 18:32 and freshman Oliver Melson was right behind him in 25th with an 18:39.
Their total of 83 points, while plenty behind sectional champion Lakeside Lutheran, was 17 points ahead of third-place Watertown Luther Prep.
How about Foster? Well, cross country is more of a side attraction for a guy that was named the Daily News' All-Area basketball team as a junior.
He's 6-foot-3 and his physique underscores the fact that he spends a significant amount of time in the weight room.
In other words, he sticks out like a sore thumb amongst his competition. One of the most well-liked competitors around, Foster's wide grin told the story as well as any words could.
With no teammate within 90 seconds of him, and no girls team period at Big Foot, Foster negotiated much of his practices by his lonesome. Now he'll be surrounded by the state's elite in Wisconsin Rapids.
What about that Seifarth girl? Didn't she run a 25-minute race the first time out this season?
Well, yes, she could've taken summer training a bit more seriously. But when you've got good genes, an indomitable spirit and some fierce determination, you can come a long way in two months.
The weeks advanced and her times fell, and fell fast. What started at 25 ended up at 19:59.8 Saturday afternoon. That also happened to be the time Jamma Habben of Watertown Luther Prep ran. Habben was declared the winner in a photo finish, and while Seifarth was disappointed, she spent most of her time congratulating other runners, telling them just how amazing they were.
And what of this Damman? She was considered a fringe contender heading into the meet. If you thought Seifarth was a longshot heading into the season, how about Paige? She ran a 26:06 at Palmyra in the season's first meet.
Sure, it was hot. Yep, it was hilly. But starting the season at 26 minutes and ending up sixth in the sectional meet with a 21:01? Surely you must be kidding.
But there was Damman, somehow crushing her PR by over a minute, gliding across the finish line Saturday, qualifying with plenty of room to spare. Earlier in the season, she got a real confidence boost when she discovered she could keep up with her teammates in practice.
It wasn't long before she was passing them in meets. She never did look back.
She'll be on that bus sometime Friday afternoon, the one that's all decorated with STATE-BOUND on the back window. She'll be there with her teammates on the boys side, all goofy and earnest and incredibly happy just to be there.
15 miles to the west, Gus will get in a vehicle on his own, set to run the last cross country race of his career, in the best setting possible. He'll have his day in hoops, where he'll go on to a college career. But one thing for sure? He'll have that grin on his face.
10 miles to the east of Clinton, well, there's Lydia. She'll head up there, slightly embarrassed by all the attention, grateful to her coaches and teammates and wondering just how much farther she can get that time down. I wouldn't bet against her if I were you.
A special group indeed will represent the area at the state's ultimate cross country showcase.