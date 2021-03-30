ORFORDVILLE, Wis. — Parkview/Albany’s first year as a co-op yielded two Wrestlers of the Year in the Trailways South Conference. Senior Korben Brown earned Male Wrestler of the Year while freshman Lexi Hanson (Martin) was named Female Wrestler of the Year.
Parkview head coach Joel Steinmann said 106-pound Lexi, who had wrestled in elementary school, was reluctant to compete this season with the added stress of being a virtual student due to the pandemic.
“With the overwhelming support of her family, coaches and teachers she came out and learned a valuable life lesson about perseverance and we are so glad she did.”
Lexi was 7-3 with two pins on the varsity. Unfortunately, her season was cut short due to a COVID close contact outside of wrestling and her return would have come after the regional.
She was 7-3 with two pins on Varsity and was 1-0 with a pin in scrimmage matches this year. “Watching her grow on the mat this year has been great,” Steinmann said. “Yes, she is the only girl on the team, but we are hoping that through her wrestling and success she inspires other females to give it a try. She has worked hard for this award. We are all so proud of her and know her journey has just begun.”
Lexi is glad she decided to wrestle.
The Vikings’ Brown has been setting records for four years. While it was a difficult season to amass statistics, he finished 12-1 with five pins. He finished his career with 103 wins and 71 pins which places him in Parkview’s 100-win club with just eight other wrestlers. A two-time conference champion, he was also a two-time regional champion, four-time sectional qualifier and a sectional champion at 152 this season. He was a three-time state qualifier placing third his junior year. He earned Wisconsin Wrestling Academic All-State honors 2019-20 and twice was a member of the Beloit Daily News All-Area First Team.
In addition, he has been a three-time team captain, three-time MVP and four-year letterwinner, holding school records in overall pins as a junior and most team points
“To say he has had an outstanding career is an understatement for the pure grit he brings to the mat,” Coach Steinmann said. “The old saying if there is time on the clock there’s still a chance to win, well that was true about Korben, when he was on the mat you couldn’t turn away. Anything could and usually did happen.”
When asked what advice to leave for teammates or other kids thinking about joining the wrestling team, Brown said, “Do it. Do it all. Eat right, work out relentlessly and push yourself everyday to be the best version of yourself. It isn’t about how you measure up against others, it’s about if you’ve grown from where you were. Keep on growing your mental and physical game. It’s not about the wins, it’s about the gains.The wins will come.”
Several other Parkview athletes recently received All-Trailways Conference honors.
• Jenna Olin was named Trailways Player of the Year, heading up the All-Trailways Girls Basketball Team.. The junior averaged 15.8 points, shooting 33 percent on her treys and heads into her senior year with 760 career points. Teammates Sidda Meyers and Cally Burrell received honorable mention.
• Tyler Oswald was named First Team on the All-Trailways Boys Basketball Team, averaging 22.5 points per game. Connor Simonson landed on the Second Team after averaging 17 points and 6.8 rebounds.