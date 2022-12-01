BELOIT—The name Ries has been synonymous with stellar wrestling at Beloit Turner with patriarch Matt heading up the squad as coach and first Drew and later Cal earning All-Area Wrestler of the Honors.
Cal Ries won the award last season as a senior at 182 pounds after finishing 44-8 overall, earning co-Outstanding Wrestler of the Rock Valley Conference Tournament and finishing sixth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
There’s still one Ries in the lineup and he could be every bit as successful as his siblings. Zack Ries earned All-Area First Team honors as a 120-pound sophomore last year, posting a team-high 27 pins (one more than Cal).
The Trojans have eight seniors in all returning from last year’s team which achieved the ninth most dual meet wins in school history with 13, recorded the most pins ever (206) and second-most reversals (199). Matt Ries was named Coach of the Year.
The coach has a lot to be excited about with his 2022-23 squad.
“I really feel like we truly have a program going again,” he said. “We lost a few guys to graduation, but we’ve been able to replace them from within. We have guys who will fill in who were on jayvee and I feel they are ready. Our starters are going to be solid.”
He said 135-pound Justin Teague is “probably our best wrestler right now.” He was an All-Area First Teamer a year ago at 138 when he finished 37-9 and was third in the RVC. Along with Elijah Dever (152), Nate Pozzani (145) and Zack Ries (132), the Trojans have four strong leaders.
“Those four wrestle right in a row, too,” Coach Ries said. “They’re a good group. They work out together a lot and they push each other. Everyone else wants to follow.”
Coach Ries said he is also expecting big things from seniors Kooper Huffman at 182 and Hunter Griinke at 195 and junior Tony Hamilton at heavyweight
The Trojans have one of their larger rosters with 39 wrestlers and should have someone ready to roll at every weight division with the exception of 113. They’ll scramble there.
“We don’t have anybody experienced at 113,” he said. “We have a couple of kids who will fill in to try to protect Brayden Ward at 120 so teams can’t bump people around.”
Speaking of girls, the Trojans will start Brittany Andrews at 126 after she won a close wrestle-off. She opened her season by pinning Parkview’s Connor Flippin Thursday night that put her team into the lead at 30-25. They won the final five matches from 126-152 to take the match 51-25.
Ries hoped for an early challenge for his team in Thursday’s meet.
“Parker always has a good team and Parkview has some really good kids like the Suer brothers (Evan and Ian) who match up with ours,” he said. “In a non-conference meet like this you’re really hoping to get good competition to test your kids.”
While his son Zack received a forfeit, there were some excellent matches. Teague won by pin at 138 over Ian Suer and in a back-and-forth match that went overtime, Pozzani edged Evan Suer 12-10.
Carlos Ramirez won by pin at 160 and Dever at 152 for the Trojans. They also picked up forfeit wins at 132, 170, 220 and 285.
Parkview’s wins came from Sam Schwengels, Wesley Engen (195) Lexi Hanson ((106) and Danny Finley (120). Turner also forfeited at 113.
The Turner-Parker match results weren’t reported in time for this edition.
The Trojans are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Jefferson for an invitational starting at 10 a.m.