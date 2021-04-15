ROSCOE—Even Hononegah’s seniors—all three of them—admitted they were nervous heading into Thursday night’s season and home softball opener against Dundee-Crown.
“Everyone was nervous, including me,” shortstop Kendall Johnson said. “I think as a senior there is a lot of pressure to perform.”
The senior trio delivered in fine fashion as starting pitcher Braxton Brown recovered from allowing a two-run, first-inning home run to pitch a complete game and Johnson and Natalie Williams both were key contributors to an offense that started slow, but finished strong in a 8-2 victory.
“Any time you have a young team you want to get that first game out of the way to get the jitters out,” Hononegah head coach Dan Bohn said. “We faced a very good pitcher tonight and we struggled at the beginning a bit, but then Natalie Williams got a nice hit and Kendall hit the three-run homer and that broke the ice.”
After Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson blasted a two-run homer over the center field fence in the first, the Indians scored without a hit in the bottom of the inning as Joscelyn Bennett and Amanda Williams walked and Bennett later scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Indians tied it in the third when Amanda Williams walked and came around on a double to center by her sister Natalie. They took the lead in the fifth as Bennett reached on an error, Amanda Williams doubled and Johnson followed with a three-run blast to center for a 5-2 lead.
Brown put it into cruise control after the first, allowing just five hits and only one earned run. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.
“We made a few adjustments,” Braxton said. “On the third hitter (Anderson), we decided to keep the ball a little farther away from her. (Catcher) Dani (Franz) and I have been practicing a lot with our coaches and they have been preparing us very well. I think that really paid off today.”
The Indians gave her a bigger cushion with three more runs in the sixth off Dundee-Crown reliever Addison Pino. Bennett reached on a bunt and moved over a base when Amanda Williams reached on an infield single. Two wild pitches scored Bennett and Johnson made it 7-2 with an RBI single. They made it 8-2 on yet another wild pitch.
That was more than enough for Brown.
“I think the chemistry on this team is so good,” she said. “Everyone is so supportive and we pick each other up.”
Bohn said Brown pitched like a senior.
“She did a fantastic job,” he said. “She made that one mistake for the homer in the first inning, but she didn’t get down. After that she did a nice job mixing speeds and changing things up. We have to work on some things, but it was just good to get a win in the first one.”
Johnson certainly isn’t going to sell this team short.
“I know we’re young, but I think we can be as good as we were two years ago,” she said. “We many not hit as many homers, but base hits are good, too.”
THURSDAY’S BOXSCORE:
Hononegah 8, Dundee-Crown 2
Dundee-Crown...200 000 0—2-5-6
Hononegah……..101 030 x—8-7-1
DUNDEE-CROWN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Pino, ss-p, 4-1-2-0, Robertson, cf, 3-0-0-0, Anderson, p-ss, 3-1-1-2, Mendoza, 3b, 3-0-0-0, Lewis, rf, 3-0-1-0, Wiebe, c, 3-0-1-0, Brents, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Pederson, 2b, 3-0-0-0, Ciotola, lf, 2-0-0-0, Dienst, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 27-2-5-2.
HONONEGAH (ab-r-h-rbi)—Bennett, 2b, 3-3-1-0, A. Williams, 3B, 3-3-2-0, Johnson, ss, 4-1-2-4, N. Williams, lf, 4-1-1-1, Sendele, cf, 4-0-1-0, Franz, c, 3-0-0-0, Kinney, rf, 4-0-0-0, Armstrong, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Christensen, 2-0-0-0, Clutter, ph, 1-0-0-0. Totals: 31-8-7-5.
2B—A. Williams, N. Williams. HR—Anderson, Johnson.
PITCHING: DC, Anderson (5 inn., 3 hits, 5 runs, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Pino (1 inn., 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). Hono, Braxton (7 inn., 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO). W—Braxton. L—Anderson.