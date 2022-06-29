Third time’s the charm was not the case for the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits as they fell to Janesville 9-8 Tuesday night at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Beloit has faced undefeated Janesville three times in the first seven games of the season, and the Bandits have lost to them all three times.
Janesville and Beloit will meet one more time in the regular season, a July 9 showdown at Fort Atkinson High School’s field at 11 a.m.
The Bandits hope to take the win this time as they have progressively made each game against Janesville closer and closer. They lost 9-4 in their first matchup, 5-2 in the second and lost by only one run in Tuesday’s game.
Beloit jumped out to a large lead early as they held a 7-3 lead in the fourth. Janesville scored eight unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth to take the advantage.
The Bandits tied the game back up after taking advantage of two Janesville’s errors in the sixth.
Connor Hughes walked the leadoff batter in the seventh. The runner advanced to second on a throwing error and then stole third.
Jack Nickols launched a single up the middle to give Janesville the win.
Beloit had an RBI from six different players, and Brayden McMahon led the team with two doubles and two runs scored.
• Wednesday: The Bandits bounced back nicely from its loss to Janesville by crushing Milton 15-1 Wednesday at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beloit.
Beloit was scheduled to play Waukesha in the second game of a doubleheader, but Waukesha never showed up, resulting in a forfeit. The Bandits improve to 4-5.
• UP NEXT: Beloit takes on Genoa City Thursday at 6 p.m. before taking a break over the holiday weekend.