BELOIT—Beloit Memorial boys volleyball coach Andre De Kok is faced with perhaps his most interesting roster in his 27th season of coaching the Knights.
“I’ve got 11 seniors and one junior on this team,” De Kok said. “So from a leadership standpoint, it’s been great. The only problem is that over half of those kids have never really seen court time as a varsity player, so while we are really experienced when you look at the roster, the actual experience is down a bit.”
De Kok said overall numbers in the program were not what he had hoped for.
“We only have one freshman in the program right now,” De Kok said. “And we did everything we could to get more of them out, but it’s been hard with them not being in school. So I’m a little concerned with the future of the program when you look at the distribution of our players.”
De Kok said the pandemic has had a very negative effect on his program, like it did to nearly every prep program in the country.
“We started having open gyms in January,” De Kok said. “And for a lot of the kids, it was the first time they’d even touched a volleyball since a year ago November. Andrew Kleinschmidt is our only kid that plays club, and a few of the others did summer sand volleyball, but that’s been it.
“In the first open gym, we set up our spike line and I would say 80 percent of them weren’t even close to the line. It was rough, and I felt like we were in a really bad spot. But over the next couple of weeks, things came together, and I really liked a lot of what we did against Middleton.”
The Knights opened up at home against the Cardinals, a long-time Big 8 powerhouse. While they got swept, De Kok said there were plenty of positives to take away from the evening.
“I thought we played well for the most part,” De Kok said. “I went with three different lineups in the three games, just trying to see what’s going to be the best fit. We were down 19-13 in game two and ended up taking a 25-24 lead. We would’ve been the first conference team in a few years to even take a set off them, but we weren’t able to finish it off. But I was really encouraged that they played to their capability.”
De Kok said that Kleinschmidt and Anthony Jacobson would be the team’s heavy hitters, but they should have some help from their teammates.
“Drew and Anthony can hit from the front row and the back row,” De Kok said. “What we’re trying to do is spread the wealth. Mekhi Horton had a great night Thursday. He got really hot and took some pressure off Drew and Anthony. The thing we need to work on is getting stronger in the middle, where we have Ben Saladar and Joe McKearn. They’ve been doing a great job, but it’s hard to run a lot of stuff for the middle when the passes aren’t on. It’s a lot easier on the pins if we can open up the middle, and we’re working on that.”
Jose Bayona and Tyler Jordan will be the team’s main setters, while Kanan Wong has taken the libero role. Alex Hoey and Javier Thomas will also play key roles on the team.
De Kok said he’s trying to maintain a philosophical approach when it comes to this odd season.
“If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s how to be flexible,” De Kok said. “If you would have told me in November that we’d have any kind of season, I wouldn’t have believed it. So we are looking at this season as a gift. And anytime I want to feel bad about anything, I remind myself that Madison is having a virtual-only season. For these seniors to be able to do anything, that’s a gift.”
The Knights host Racine Case Monday.