BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head soccer coach Brian Denu started seven underclassmen in last season’s WIAA regional final against No. 8-ranked Waunakee.
While the Purple Knights couldn’t quite match their 1-0 upset of sixth-ranked Kettle Moraine the game before, Denu saw lots of positives in that 3-0 loss and looked forward to seeing what a year’s maturity would mean.
He won’t have to wait long to find out. The Knights open the 2022 soccer season Aug. 23 when they travel to Rockton to play Stateline rival Hononegah.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Denu said with a grin. "I think we have a really good starting 11 and now it’s going to be figuring out all the other pieces that go with that.”
Denu’s lineup includes his son Baylor, who last fall became only the second junior Purple Knight to ever earn All-Big Eight Conference First Team honors. Jose Barron was the other in 2014. Baylor Denu, a 6-foot-5 midfielder, became Beloit’s first First-Teamer since Alberto Martinez in 2016. He tallied 18 goals for the 9-11-3 Knights.
Another Denu, Beckham, also played a key role in the team’s late-season surge as he was inserted into the starting lineup at goalie. He was in the net when the Knights stunned Kettle Moraine in the regional semifinals.
Beckham Denu will provide stability to a defense that might be the team’s biggest question mark in 2022.
“We lost a number of our defenders to graduation,” Coach Denu said. “We’ll need to replace those guys, plus we have some ineligibility issues that are going to hurt us to start the season.”
Denu said as many as 16 of the 66 student-athletes out for soccer could start the season as temporary academic casualties.
“That could change Tuesday night after the school board looks at updated academics,” the coach said. “Hopefully that will free up some guys who passed all their classes in term four. A good portion of those guys are varsity candidates, although they’re not starters.”
After COVID wiped out two straight intermediate soccer seasons and caused numbers to drop at the high school level, Denu was happy to see them finally back up this fall.
“We have a good number of freshmen and quite a few who could play varsity,” he said.
The team, though, will ride its senior class, which includes Baylor Denu, Brtton Sala, Tomas Giles, Alex Sala and Eamonn Rougvie, among others.
“We will be senior dominated,” Denu said. “We also have that good freshmen class and a real good group of eighth graders who will be coming up. We’re excited about those kids going forward.”
Avoiding injuries will be key as well.
“Baylor (Denu) and Britton (Sala) have struggled with some injuries, but both say they’re feeling good right now,” the coach said. “We’ll monitor their minutes throughout the season and make sure we’re not crushing their legs.”
Denu said he’s looking forward to getting underway on Tuesday. Last season Beloit and Hononegah battled to a 2-2 tie.
“There’s always some good back-and-forth leading up to that game,” he said. “Hononegah has a real good team and I expect it will be a challenge for us.”
Beloit's home opener at Jacobson Field is Aug. 25 against Watertown at 6:30 p.m.