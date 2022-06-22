BELOIT—Manager Brad Farrell isn’t worried about the fact that the Beloit Senior Legion Bandits are 2-4.
And he isn’t worried about the fact that the Bandits lost 5-2 to Janesville Wednesday at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex to drop their third straight game.
Not when he has four All-Rock Valley Conference first team players. And not when his players were hitting the ball as hard as they were Wedneday, even if it was right at the opposing team.
“I told the kids that we have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Farrell said. “Things are going to turn around and happen, get better for us.”
Bandits’ starting pitcher Will Lauterbach had runners in scoring position multiple times, but he managed to work his way out of several of those jams.
Farrell said that Lauterbach had a good game on the mound to overcome some defensive mistakes.
“Will is a competitor,” Farrell said. “He comes out and he does the job. He did a really good job today. We had a couple of miscues on the infield. We let one get by us that cost us a couple of runs. But overall, Will pitched a great game.”
Lauterbach got into a one out, bases-loaded jam in the first after allowing a double, single and walk. But he got a Janesville batter to pop out and struck out Logan Jushka to escape with a scoreless inning.
He wasn’t so lucky in the second after walking two batters and allowing a Patrick Schork single to center to score one. Nick Gregg ripped a single to center field to put Janesville up 2-0.
Beloit would erase the deficit in the bottom of the second. Eric Halon was hit by a pitch, and Jayce Kurth reached on an error. Brayden McMahon hit a double to center field, and Konner Giddley followed him up with another double to tie the game at two.
Those would be the only runs the Bandits could manage to score all game as Janesville starter Trace Jacobson went 6 1-3 innings, including back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth, and only allowed two runs on seven hits.
Farrell said that Jacobson picked well, but that Beloit had opportunities to put runs on the board.
“He threw decently, but not overpowering,” Farrell said. “Things worked out where we had runners on base and we were unable to get them pushed across. And that’s hard, especially when you play a good Janesville team.”
The Bandits left nine runners on base in the game.
Janesville took the lead in the third after Jushka and Sam O’Leary singled and Beloit’s infield overthrew a ball to first on a Jacobson groundout to allow a runner to score.
Janesville increased its lead in the fifth after Tay Sihabouth doubled, O’Leary was hit by a pitch, and a ball bounced off the glove of a Beloit infielder and into the outfield to allow two runs to score.
Connor Hughes pitched 2 1-3 innings in relief of Lauterbach and allowed no hits while striking out four.
“He shut Janesville down completely,” Farrell said. “So, that’s nice to see because, as we’re moving ahead through the season, you’re starting to get some idea of what your starting lineups are going to be. And right now, we’re doing okay.”
Hughes was recently named to the third-team all-state by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
Lauterbach finished with seven hits and five runs in 5 2-3 innings pitched.
Farrell is excited to get JT Fell, Cal Ries and Mason Hoenig, who were on a trip to Costa Rica, back after this game.
“It can have an effect on a team,” Farrell said. “With Jace and Cal both being catchers, they’re both leaders, and that’s something that we need from our guys out on the field is to step up and be leaders.”
The Bandits still have high hopes for a winning season amid their rocky start.
“It’s coming,” Farrell said. “I know we’re going to bounce back. I’m just hoping it’s sooner rather than later.”
• UP NEXT: Beloit plays Menomonee Falls in a double header on Saturday with game one scheduled for 11 a.m.