JEFFERSON, Wis. — Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifart captured her first career victory at Tuesday's Jefferson Invitational , held at Jefferson Golf Course. 

Seifarth finished with a time of 20:36, easily defeating second-place Rosemary Gallagher of Evansville, who finished with a 21:03. 

Parkview's Paige Valley placed sixth with a 22:35 while Clinton's Paige Damman was seventh with a 22:42. 

Jefferson won the team title by nine points over Evansville, with Clinton placing fourth. Brodhead-Juda was led by Anna Skoumal, who placed 13th with a 23:27. 

The Clinton boys cross country team again fared well Tuesday afternoon despite missing the contributions of their top runner. 

Junior Quinn McCabe was nursing a minor injury and sat out Tuesday's race. The Cougars were still able to place a pair of runners in the top 10 and finish second to Evansville in the race. 

Senior Jost Hornbostel placed sixth with a time of 18:17, and freshman Reagan Flickinger was right behind him in seventh with an 18:23. 

The Cougars placed second as a team with 79 points, while Evansville won the meet with 66. 

Beloit Turner placed fourth as a team and was led by Mehki Ott's 12th-place finish and time of 19:07. 

Big Foot's Gus Foster placed ninth with an 18:33, while Brodhead-Juda was led by Jacob Lohmar's 19:17, which placed him 15th. 

