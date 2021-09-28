Seifarth takes first at Jefferson Invite By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Sep 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON, Wis. — Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifart captured her first career victory at Tuesday's Jefferson Invitational , held at Jefferson Golf Course. Seifarth finished with a time of 20:36, easily defeating second-place Rosemary Gallagher of Evansville, who finished with a 21:03. Parkview's Paige Valley placed sixth with a 22:35 while Clinton's Paige Damman was seventh with a 22:42. Jefferson won the team title by nine points over Evansville, with Clinton placing fourth. Brodhead-Juda was led by Anna Skoumal, who placed 13th with a 23:27. The Clinton boys cross country team again fared well Tuesday afternoon despite missing the contributions of their top runner. Junior Quinn McCabe was nursing a minor injury and sat out Tuesday's race. The Cougars were still able to place a pair of runners in the top 10 and finish second to Evansville in the race. Senior Jost Hornbostel placed sixth with a time of 18:17, and freshman Reagan Flickinger was right behind him in seventh with an 18:23. The Cougars placed second as a team with 79 points, while Evansville won the meet with 66. Beloit Turner placed fourth as a team and was led by Mehki Ott's 12th-place finish and time of 19:07. Big Foot's Gus Foster placed ninth with an 18:33, while Brodhead-Juda was led by Jacob Lohmar's 19:17, which placed him 15th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Arson suspect arrested in Beloit after multiple incidents Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime