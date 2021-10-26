BELOIT—Lydia Seifarth didn’t have to look far when seeking motivation for her junior season of cross country at Beloit Turner.
Lydia’s mother, the former Kathy Sands, just missed out on making it to state in her junior season.
Seifarth wanted to make sure she didn’t suffer the same fate.
“She was in a situation where the top five qualified, and for the entire race, she was in fifth place,” Seifarth said. “She got passed in the chute at the last second, and never did make it to state. I didn’t want that to happen to me...and I also wanted to beat my mom.”
There was plenty of drama in the chute Saturday in Kenosha. But Seifarth’s place at the WIAA Division 2 state meet was long since secured.
Although she ended up just falling short of being a sectional champion (she fell to Watertown Luther Prep’s Jemma Habben in a photo finish), she had in hand her first time under 20 minutes (19:59.8) and a berth to Saturday’s state meet, held in Wisconsin Rapids.
That under-20 goal seemed mighty unrealistic after the second meet of the season, in which Seifarth ran a rather uninspiring 25:35.
There were reasons for her time being out of wack.
“I was on vacation for the last month of the summer,” Seifarth said. “And I just didn’t run during that time. I realize now that was a really dumb thing to do. But when I came back, we had our first meet right away, and I just tried to do my best. It took me a little bit to get back where I was last year, which was in the 22-minute range.”
The times kept getting better, and Seifarth had to continue re-setting her goals.
“I set my PR really early in the season,” Seifarth said. “And eventually it go to the point where my goal was to set a new PR every meet. And this last meet, besides going to state obviously, I really wanted to get under 20 minutes.”
Turner coach Nolan Otremba said that while he saw improvement in Seifarth’s future, he didn’t predict her becoming the runaway Rock Valley Conference champion, or the sectional runner-up.
“We knew with her circumstances coming in, and what her ability was, that she would get better,” Otremba said. “I didn’t know it would be to this extent, but I knew she would perform better as the year went on.”
Seifarth said a key was an early decision to practice with the boys team.
“The girl that I usually ran with decided not to go out this year,” Seifarth said. “So I had to choose between running with the other girls, or running with the boys team. I was always really tired at the end of every practice trying to keep up with them, but when I saw my teams keep going down, I knew I had to keep doing it.”
Seifarth’s goal for Saturday is pretty simple: Get another PR.
“I saw on the heat sheet that I’m ranked somewhere in the mid-30’s,” Seifarth said. “That’s pretty good. I just want to run my best race and I want to PR. I’d love to run another sub-20. I don’t want to pressure myself too much, and I just want to end the season on a really good note.”