WHITEWATER, Wis.—With their top runner battling a variety of maladies, the Clinton boys cross country team needed to collectively step up at Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference meet.
That’s exactly what happened.
The Cougars placed two runners in the top four, three in the top eight and five in the top 14 to run away with the meet by over 20 points at UW-Whitewater. It was their first conference crown since 2009.
The Cougar boys weren’t the only locals that made a bright, sunny Thursday afternoon even brighter.
Beloit Turner junior Lydia Seifarth blew away the competition, finishing with a time of 21:16, nearly a minute faster than the second-place finisher.
Seifarth, who took the lead early on and never looked back, had no idea how far ahead she was.
“When I run, I kind of just go in my own head and don’t notice anything else,” Seifarth said. “I was trying really hard not to think about who was behind me, because I needed to focus on myself. I didn’t realize I had that big of a lead until I finished, and I looked behind me and there was nobody there.”
Seifarth, who had been shooting for the conference title the whole season, said she was elated with the result.
“I just felt relieved that it was over, first of all,” Seifarth said. “I just felt so happy after that. This has been my goal the entire season. Even when I looked ahead on MileSplit and saw that my times were ahead, I just kept working and I’m so happy it all worked out.”
Turner coach Nolan Otremba said Seifarth’s performance wasn’t unexpected.
“I think she was surprised she was up by so much, but she didn’t let it affect her,” Otremba said. “She didn’t slow down and just ran such a strong race.”
Clinton’s top finisher was Paige Damman, who placed fifth with a 22:44, while Emma Maly was ninth with a 23:04.
The Cougar boys had junior Quinn McCabe come back after missing time with a variety of maladies. McCabe was good enough to finish eighth with a time of 19:03.
But senior Jost Hornbostel placed second with a time of 18:21, and freshman Reagan Flickinger was fourth with an 18:33.
Also stepping up were senior Hunter Greer, who ran the finest race of his career, placing 11th with a 19:18, and freshman Oliver Melson, who placed 14th with a 19:31.
Hornbostel, a foreign exchange student from Germany who lives with McCabe, said the team mentality pulled them through.
“We just had to put everything we learned all year into this one race,” Hornbostel said. “Even though Quinn wasn’t at his normal level, he still pushed my confidence up a lot through the first mile when we ran together. We just gave it our all, and it worked out.”
The work for the Cougars, however, is just getting started. They will battle for a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state meet at the sectionals, held at UW-Parkside on October 23.
“I think we showed today that we are a great team,” Hornbostel said. “We don’t just have a great team chemistry, but we have good runners who are willing to fight and willing to race. I think we have a pretty good chance at sectionals.”
Turner’s top boy was Mehki Ott, who placed 13th with a 19:24.
“Our boys really ran solid today,” Otremba said. “We had a couple PR’s, but we also had some bumps and bruises that we really pushed through. Everyone gave it their all and left nothing on the course.”
Big Foot’s Gus Foster continued his terrific season, finishing sixth with an 18:40. McFarland freshman Spencer Alt won the race with an 18:14.
2021 Rock Valley Conference Cross Country Meet results
BOYS
Team standings: Clinton 39, Evansville 60, McFarland 86, East Troy 116, Turner 134, Jefferson 157.
Top individuals: Alt, McFarland, 18:14; Hornbostel, Clinton, 18:21; Schrab, Evansville, 18:31; Flickinger, Clinton, 18:33; Thorp, Jefferson, 18:37.
GIRLS
Team standings: Jefferson 49, Evansville 50, McFarland 81, Brodhead-Juda 91, Clinton 100, Whitewater 123.
Top individuals: Seifarth, Turner, 21:15; Gallagher, Evansville, 22:02; Salimes, Edgerton, 22:04; Jennrich, Jefferson, 22:36; Damman, Clinton, 22:44.