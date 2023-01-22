SCALES MOUND, Ill.—Trailing 30-20 at halftime against No. 11 Scales Mound, the South Beloit boys basketball team knew they would have to step up their game if they wanted to bring a win back home. 

They did just that, outscoring the Hornets 17-7 in a big third quarter on their way to a 51-47 win. 

