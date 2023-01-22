SCALES MOUND, Ill.—Trailing 30-20 at halftime against No. 11 Scales Mound, the South Beloit boys basketball team knew they would have to step up their game if they wanted to bring a win back home.
They did just that, outscoring the Hornets 17-7 in a big third quarter on their way to a 51-47 win.
Sophomore Ross Robertson was the big scorer for the SoBos (16-4), putting up 24 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Senior Leorence Kostka scored eight points while recording three assists and grabbing three steals. Seniors Blake Ayotte and Jared Schober each had six points.
• SUN PRAIRIE WEST 84, BELOIT MEMORIAL 69: Sun Prairie West’s 1-2 punch of Chris Davis Jr. (29 points) and Tyler Haney (23) was too much for Beloit Memorial to handle Friday night.
Beloit was coming off back to back wins over Madison West and Hononegah and got another strong performance from Rico Yarbrough. The senior netted 24 points, including 8-of-9 free throws in the second half.
The Knights also got 15 points from Fazion Farr, 13 from Amare Hereford and 10 from Tyrone Karl.
But it wasn’t enough. Despite 11 points from Farr and 10 from Yarbrough, the Knights trailed 42-34 at halftime and couldn’t come as Davis tallied 18 second-half points.
• CLINTON 63, JEFFERSON 57: The Cougars jumped out to a solid lead, and they held off an Eagle comeback for the win on Friday night in Jefferson.
Clinton held a solid 34-21 lead at halftime, but Jefferson outscored the Cougars 35-29 to make things interesting.
Peircen Bingham had a team-high 19 points while Peyton Bingham and Reagan Flickinger were the other double-digit performers with 16 and 15 points respectively. Finn Deblare led the Eagles with 16 points.
• EVANSVILLE 69, BIG FOOT 57: Chiefs’ junior Hudson Torrez followed up his 40-point performance against Clinton on Tuesday with an impressive 24-point game against the Blue Devils, but it wasn’t enough.
Big Foot only trailed 33-28 at halftime as Torrez and senior Evan Penniman each put up 10 points.
Torrez had 14 second-half points, accounting for half of the points scored after halftime, and Evansville surged ahead for the win.
Penniman finished with 13 points and sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer had 12. Evansville had four double-digit scorers led by Sawyer Holman with 19.
• MCFARLAND 77, BRODHEAD 47: The Spartans continued to show why they are on top of the Rock Valley Conference with a sound win over the Cardinals.
McFarland held a 42-28 lead by halftime, and its defense limited Brodhead to just one player who scored seven or more points.
Jaxon Dooley managed to pierce the Spartans’ defense time and time again, scoring a team-high 25 points. But it wasn’t nearly enough with McFarland having two players score 20+ as Deven Kulp scored 24 and Aiden Chislom had 22.
• GIRLS HOOPS: HONONEGAH 40, HARLEM: First-place Hononegah ran its NIC-10 record to 12-0 and overall mark to 20-3 by continuing to ramp up its defense.
The Huskies finished the low-scoring first half on a 10-2 run to close within 15-13, but the Indians took charge with a 9-1 run to start the second half. They outscored the Huskies 25-9 in the second half.
Kamryn Abney led Hononegah with 10 points.
• PARKVIEW 52, ABUNDANT LIFE 43: Camilla Hauser dropped 29 points to lead the Vikings (4-11), who held Abundant Life (6-8) to just 10 points in the first half.
• BOXSCORES:
HONONEGAH 40, HARLEM 22
Harlem……. 3 10 5 4 – 22
Hononegah..11 4 16 9 – 40
HARLEM (fg ft-fta pts) – Brien 1 0-0 3, Montalto 1 0-0 3, Fulton 1 2-2 4, Vyborny 3 2-4 8, Harrison 2 0-3 4. Totals: 8 4-9 22.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnston 2 0-0 4, Abney 5 0-0 10, Robinson 0 1-2 1, Franz 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 8, Carter 4 0-0 9, Harris 0 1-4 1, Pierson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 2-6 40.
3-pointers: Harlem 2 (Brien, Montalto). Hono 4 (Niedfeldt 2, Franz, Carter). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Harlem 10, Hono 11.
PARKVIEW 52, ABUNDANT LIFE 43
Abundant Life…10 33 – 43
Parkview………24 28 – 52
ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) – Blahnik 0 1-2 1, E. Rockwell 2 0-2 4, Wetzel 3 0-1 6, Belter 1 0-1 2, Simon. 5 4-4 15, M. Rockwell 3 7-8 15. Totals: 13 12-18 43.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) – Anderson 1 0-0 2, Mielke 1 4-4 7, Bloedow 1 0-1 3, Valley 1 2-4 4, Hauser 10 7-9 29, Brown 0 1-2 1, Klassy 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 16-22 52.
3-pointers: AL 3 (M. Rockwell 2, Simon), Park 3 (Mielke, Bloedow, Hauser). Fouled out: Mielke. Total fouls: AL 20, Park 17.
EVANSVILLE 69, BIG FOOT 57
Evansville…33 36—69
Big Foot……28 29—57
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Ciulla 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Geske 4 2-4 11, Mares 4 7-8 15, Holman 7 2-2 19, Buel 5 7-10 17. Totals: 22 20-28 69.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 7 9-11 24, Paul 1 0-0 2, Penniman 4 3-4 13, Corey 2 1-2 6, Nordmeyer 4 1-3 12. Totals: 18 14-20 57.
3-pointers: EV 5 (Holman 3, Geske, Johnson), BF 7 (Nordmeyer 3, Penniman 2, Corey, Torrez). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: EV 16, BF 19.
MCFARLAND 77, BRODHEAD 47
Brodhead……28 19—47
McFarland…..42 35—77
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 2 2-2 6, Pinnow 2 0-0 4, R. Searls 0 0-4 0, Vondra 1 0-0 2, Dooley 12 1-4 25, S. Searls 0 1-2 1, Riese 3 0-0 7, Engen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-12 47.
MCFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts)—Meinholdt 1 0-0 3, Kelley 1 0-0 2, Gillen 7 2-2 16, Kassow 4 0-0 8, Kulp 8 3-3 24, Roder 1 0-0 2, Chislom 8 6-10 22. Totals: 30 11-15 77.
3-pointers: Brod 1 (Riese), McFar 6 (Kulp 5, Meinholdt). Fouled out: Engen, Vondra. Total fouls: Brod 19, McFar 10.