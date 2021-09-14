NEW YORK —The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.
The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.
Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.
The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.
Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to attend the news conference along with Mariners chairman John Stanton and president of business operations Catie Griggs.
PRO BASKETBALL
DENVER —Forward Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension.
His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The deal contains a player option for Gordon for the ’25-26 season.
Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade deadline deal last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL on April 12 at Golden State.
Gordon, who turns 26 on Thursday, averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver. In the postseason, he raised his production to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.
Gordon’s deal was first reported by The Athletic.
This will be Gordon’s eighth season in the NBA after being picked No. 4 overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA draft.
Denver locked up Jokic to a five-year deal in ‘18 and Murray in ’19. The next big deal could be for Porter, a long-range threat who averaged 19 points last season.