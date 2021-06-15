RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There was a player wearing a white defensive jersey with “Adams” written across the back taking part in the first practice of the Seattle Seahawks' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
All due respect to second-year defensive tackle Myles Adams, but he’s not the Adams Seattle fans are concerned about.
The situation with former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is at the top of Seattle’s agenda. Adams was was excused from minicamp to deal with a personal matter, coach Pete Carroll said. Adams likely wouldn’t have done much had he shown up because he’s still recovering from offseason surgeries on his shoulder and fingers.
But Adams was also absent last week when most of Seattle’s veterans arrived for the final week of voluntary workouts. And there remains an undercurrent of uncertainty about Adams because his contract is set to expire after the season. Seattle inherited the contract when it acquired the dynamic safety in a trade 11 months ago.
The question now for the Seahawks: Can they sign Adams to a long-term deal before training camp opens in late July and avoid a messy situation with a cornerstone player?
PRO BASEBALL
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians ace Shane Bieber had been bothered by irritation in his right shoulder for most of the season. But when the pain hit a different area of his upper arm, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner knew it was time to stop.
“It’s something we’ve been trying to manage for a while, but when my discomfort started to move in my last start, that’s generally not a good sign,” Bieber said Tuesday.
“It made things a little bit dangerous, a little bit sketchy, so we’re giving the shoulder a little break," he said.
Bieber, who is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, was put on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained muscle. He won't be permitted to throw a baseball for at least two weeks.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Glasnow isn't exactly sure what's going to happen with his elbow injury. But the Tampa Bay Rays ace is certain of a cause: trying to pitch slick baseballs without any grip enhancer.
“I 100% believe that contributed to me getting hurt,” he asserted Tuesday.
A day after an early exit, Glasnow was diagnosed with a partially torn elbow ligament, throwing in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond.
“My lifelong dream, I want win a Cy Young. I want to be an All-Star,” he said. "Now it’s over and I have to try and rehab to come back in the playoffs. I’m clearly frustrated.”