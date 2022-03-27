AUSTIN, Texas (AP)—Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and now has the ranking to prove it.
Six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third title in his last five starts, this one enough to move him to No. 1 in the world.
“I never got that far in my dreams,” Scheffler said in the trophy ceremony before choking up and wiping away tears, a rare show of emotion for the 25-year-old Texan. “I just play golf. I love competing. I’m happy to be out here, you know?”
One year after losing in the championship match, Scheffler never trailed against Kevin Kisner, building a 3-up lead through six holes and giving him no chance to catch up. Scheffler closed him out with a par on the 15th for a 4-and-3 victory.
Scheffler never trailed in the semifinal win over Dustin Johnson or against Kisner—he went the final 57 holes at Austin Country Club without trailing—and he was so solid in the championship match that Kisner didn’t win a hole.
“He’s playing incredible golf,” Kisner said. “I couldn’t get the putter to cooperate.”
So much was going Scheffler’s way that on the par-5 12th, with Kisner looking at a 6-foot birdie, Scheffler didn’t hit his eagle chip hard enough and it rolled down a slope into a bunker. And then he holed the bunker shot for a birdie.
Right when Kisner looked as though he would win his first hole and cut the deficit to 2 down with seven to play, he had to made the 6-footer to keep from losing more ground. But a bogey on the 14th spelled the end for Kisner.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)—Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and led top-seeded South Carolina to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton on Sunday night, ending the 10th-seeded Bluejays’ surprise run through the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks (33-2) advanced to their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments.
Boston lost her streak of 27 double-doubles in a row, ending with seven rebounds in the blowout. But she gained a much bigger prize—a shot at redemption in Minneapolis next week.
Last year, Boston missed a short putback in the closing moments of the Gamecocks’ 66-65 loss to eventual NCAA champion Stanford in the national semifinals. She collapsed in tears on the court and has been almost single-minded in wanting to finish what the team missed out on then.
The Gamecocks will face either Louisville or Michigan on Friday in the Final Four. The top-seeded Cardinals play the No. 3 seed Wolverines for the Wichita Region title on Monday night.
South Carolina danced and celebrated the win on Sunday as Boston held up two fingers for its back-to-back Final Fours.
It was a disheartening end for the feel-good Bluejays (23-10), who had burst through the Greensboro Region to reach the Elite Eight. Lauren Jensen had 12 points to lead the Bluejays.
PRO BASEBALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP)—Yankees ace Gerrit Cole felt his first spring training start was better than his pitching line.
Cole allowed four runs and four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over two-plus innings in New York’s 7-4 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
The right-hander gave up homers to Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker.
“Well, I thought that stuff was pretty good,” Cole said. “When we made good pitches, we got good results. So, I think the amount of first-pitch strikes was too low and there was a handful counts that I fell behind in. I was just wide a few times. So those kind of culminated into being behind a little bit more than I want it to be today.”