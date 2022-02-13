SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)—Scottie Scheffler outlasted Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the WM Phoenix Open, making a 25-foot birdie putt that had just enough momentum to tumble in.
Cantlay missed an 11-foot birdie try after Scheffler holed his putt.
Scheffler birdied four of the final six holes for a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day. Cantlay, playing a group ahead of Scheffler, had a bogey-free 67.
Scheffler broke through in his 71st PGA Tour start. Before Sunday, the 25-year-old former University of Texas star’s biggest professional highlights were beating Jon Rahm in September in United States’ Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits and shooting a 59 in the 2020 Northern Trust.
Scheffler and Cantlay matched pars on the first two extra trips down 18, with both players hitting the fairway and green the first time and both scrambling to save par on the second.
COLLEGE HOOPS
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP)—Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday.
Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go.
The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Cockburn for an answer, and he obliged, scoring six straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets.
MILWAUKEE (AP)—Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game.
Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
Hononegah graduate Jordan King scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles.
PRO BASKETBALL
MILWAUKEE (AP)—The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand.
Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery.