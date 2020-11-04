ROCKTON — Braden Sayles is headed for one of the top junior college baseball programs in the country.
The Hononegah senior declared his intention to attend Wabash Valley Community College, which has produced well over 100 Division I players and had 65 players drafted since 2000.
Sayles, who was robbed of his junior season by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Wabash represented the best option to realize his long-term goal.
“I had offers from Division II and Division III schools,” Sayles said. “And I was looking at some other junior colleges, too. But I realized that my best chance to earn my goal of playing Division I baseball was to go to Wabash.”
Wabash Valley, based in Crawfordsvile, Ind., is the alma mater of 2019 Milwaukee Brewers second-round pick Antoine Kelly, and has had at least one player drafted in 20 of the past 21 years.
“It’s a baseball factory,” Sayles said. “The campus is really small and kind of out in the middle of nowhere. They are working on an indoor facility now, and they have apartments where all the baseball players stay that is about a 30-second walk to the field. It’s a very tight community. They go all over and play the highest level of junior college competition.”
Sayles believes that his recruiting was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered high school baseball in Illinois.
“I know there were going to be some schools coming to watch us play in the high school season,” Sayles said. “And I was planning on having a really busy summer. I had trips planned to Georgia, Florida and Arizona and those all basically got cut. But what it also did was made me realize that if I did go to a D-1, I would probably be sitting for a few years. Now, I can still play and continue to develop my skills, and by the time I reach a four-year school, I’ll be a junior and be ready to play.”
Sayles had a terrific first two seasons for the Indians before COVID shut down his junior year. The centerfielder flashed a terrific glove and outfield arm, and his solid lefty stick helped him to earn first-team All-NIC-10 honors following his sophomore campaign.
Sayles, who started as a freshman along with Gabe Roessler and Noah Goddard, said he’s looking forward to finishing his career strong.
“I’m definitely looking forward to playing this year and hopefully win a regional, if there is such a thing,” Sayles said. “The big thing the IHSA did was allow players to play travel ball and high school ball. I was going to play regardless, but for people like my brother (Dylan) and kids in his (junior) class, that was huge. I know some guys that were going to play travel ball and not high school ball, so I’m glad they made that change, because we are going to be a good team again.”
Sayles, also a standout wide receiver for the Indians football team, is itching to get back out and compete in the purple and gold.
“I’m just ready to get back out there,” Sayles said. “It’s been a year and half since I played baseball for Hononegah. I can’t wait to finish strong.”