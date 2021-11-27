AP Sabres visit the Red Wings after Thompson's 2-goal game Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-1 victory against the Canadiens By The Associated Press Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3, fourth in the Atlantic)Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -180, Sabres +150; over/under is 5.5BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-1 win against the Canadiens.The Red Wings are 2-4-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond averaging 0.6.The Sabres are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Thompson with 10.Detroit defeated Buffalo 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 18 points. Raymond has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.Thompson has 15 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling five assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.INJURIES: Red Wings: Joe Veleno: day to day (upper body), Danny DeKeyser: day to day (covid-19 protocol).Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres Nhl Central Division Nhl East Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan New York Professional Preview Data Skrive Nhl Hockey Men's Sports Men's Hockey Sports Professional Hockey Recommended for you Trending Now String of Janesville armed robberies results in pursuit, two arrested in Beloit Beloit fatal crash victim identified Grocery store, restaurant eyed for former Shopko location School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Three men with local ties lead group to purchase Boys & Girls Club site on Moore Street Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime