ROCKFORD—Hannah Malcomson tallied 25 points and the Rock Valley College Golden Eagles offset cold-shooting nights from Carson Nitz and Marissa Kershner to top Passaic County, 78-64, in a semifinal game in the NJCAA Division III Women’s Basketball National Tournament.
Due to the coronavirus, the game was played without spectators. That will be the case again Friday when Rock Valley (28-6), with an 18-game winning streak, plays at 1 p.m. Friday. The tournament has been condensed to two days. If the Golden Eagles win at 1 they will return at 6 p.m. to play in the finals.
With Nitz (Beloit Turner) and Kershner (Hononegah) held scoreless, the Golden Eagles relied on other sources for points. Malcomson (Hononegah) had a big night, converting 11-of-22 shots from the field and 1-1 of free throws. She also pulled down eight rebounds. RVC’s Maria Hilby scored 18 points, Alexcia Neal added 16 and MaKayli Vann had 13. RVC held a 29-8 advantage in points off the bench.
Samantha Harris (Hononegah) chipped in 12 rebounds and Vann had 10. RVC had 50 rebounds and Passaic County had 40.
RVC led 19-15 after the first quarter and 38-24 at halftime. Passaic County pulled within 55-48 after three, but the hosts outscored them 23-16 in the fourth.
Passaic County was led by Janieris Rodriguez with 22 points.
