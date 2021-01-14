Parents of Rock Valley Conference athletes got some long-awaited good news Thursday night.
Beginning Monday, each participating athlete will receive two tickets to each game, allowing parents to see their kids in action for the first time. Fans will be allowed at their child’s home games only.
RVC Commissioner Ray Vance said it’s not a slam dunk all schools will participate in the plan.
“We wanted to establish a league-wide guideline, and then leave it up to each individual school board to make their own decision,” he said. “There are some school boards that have already approved it, but not all of them.”
Vance said some schools could wait for guidance from Rock County.
“There are a couple of places that might wait to see if Rock County moves to phase two, and implement this policy then,” Vance said. “I’m sure there are some schools that are going to wait, but I think five or six of them will be able to immediately implement this on Monday.”
The league also voted to allow one media member per game. The games will continue to be streamed on YouTube for those unable to attend.