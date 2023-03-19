WAUKESHA, Wis. — Clinton’s Reagan Flickinger and girls distance runners, Big Foot’s Kaden Rambatt and Beloit Turner wheelchair athlete Rachel Cleaver turned in stellar performances in the Nelson/Daniels Classic’s Small School Division Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
Flickinger was first in the 3200 meters in a time of 10:39.43 while the Cougars’ Emma Maly was runnerup in the girls 3200 in 12:52.63.
Rambatt took first place in the pole vault with a 15-06 effort.
Cleaver, a WIAA state champion last spring, finished first in the shot put (14-0.5), the 400 meters (1:19.11) and the 55 (14.33 seconds).
Rambatt wasn’t the only Chief doing well. Hudson Torrez was second in the long jump (20-08.5) and ran a leg of Big Foot’s runnerup 4x200 relay. Kevin Dunkel was fifth in the triple jump (38-07.25)
For the girls, Clinton’s 4x800 relay team of junior Paige Damman, freshmen Lylah Peters and Natalie Bell and senior Emma Maly took first in 10:59.00 seconds. Damman also took fifth in the 1600 (5:49.27).
Clinton’s Zada Maly was fourth in the high jump (4-08) while Jacob Schoonover took fifth in the high jump (5-4). The Cougars’ boys 4x800 relay was fifth and Nathaniel Ligman was seventh in the 400 (56.50). Blaine Brown was seventh in the 55 hurdles (9.47).
The Chiefs’ Leeza Patterson was second in the triple jump (3503.25). Ellianna Pope was fifth in the long jump (15-02.50).
Turner’s Elijah Terrell was fifth in the long jump (19-03) and seventh in the 55 meters (6.87). Cherish Smith was sixth in the long jump (14-07) and Bronwyn Sherlund sixth in the 55 hurdles (10.46).
Pewaukee won the 22-team boys title with 81 points while Edgewood was second with 47 and East Troy third with 45. Big Foot finished fifth with 33 while Clinton was 14th (19.5) and Turner 18th (6).
Grafton won the girls title with 58 points. Dominican (48.5) was second and Stoughton (42) third. Clinton was 13th (19.5), Big Foot 16th (12) and Turner 19th (6).
Beloit Memorial competed in the Large School division, but did not score.