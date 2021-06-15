CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Add another piece of hardware to the already-extensive collection of Ashton Melaas.
Melaas, a Hononegah graduate, was named the 2021 NJCAA Division III Softball Pitcher of the Year Tuesday after an outstanding season at Rock Valley College.
The Stonybrook-bound hurler finished the season with a 19-3 record, 2.42 ERA and 170 strikeouts. Melaas was a key component in Rock Valley’s seventh straight national title.
Melaas appeared in three games during the national tournament, throwing 18 2-3 innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out 16 as the Golden Eagles dominated competition on the way to the title.
“Ashton was a huge reason for the success of our team this season,” Rock Valley coach Darin Monroe said in a release. “She is a pitcher who brings her best in big games and elevated her teammates. We are proud of the career she had at RVC and can’t wait to watch her at Stony Brook.”