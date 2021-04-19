CAMBRIDGE, Wis.—The Rock Valley Conference girls golf teams competed Monday at the Lake Ripley Golf Club, with Jefferson coming out on top.
The Eagles posted a team total of 174, 43 strokes better than second-place McFarland.
Courtney Draeger of Jefferson had the best individual score with a 39. Beloit Turner was led by Rebecca Schilgden’s 47, while Grace Olmstead shot a 51.
Clinton’s Taylor Peterson was solid with a 46, while Trista Gunnink shot a 54.
• JANESVILLE PARKER TRIANGULAR: The Beloit Memorial girls golf team took part in a triangular at the Janesville Country Club Monday afternoon.
Freshman Sarah Ramsden led the Knights with a 94, while both Olivia Cronin and Megan Scott shot 110.
Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson shot an 80 to lead all golfers.