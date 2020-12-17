ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College has cancelled its volleyball, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball seasons.
The North Central Community College Conference (N4C) recently announced the cancellation of its schedules for those three sports, which weighed heavily in RVC’s decision. Volleyball was originally moved from fall with hopes to compete by the spring semester. Basketball seasons were also delayed from a November start with the hope of beginning play in January.
“Over the past several months, I have had meetings with athletic directors from the N4C, Region IV and around the country, as well as our RVC administration on a regular basis, to consider how winter sports competition might take place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our campus, our community, and our nation,” said RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe. “The fact that volleyball and basketball are indoor sports that are considered medium and high risk according to the IDPH factored in to our decision to cancel those seasons.”
As for the college’s remaining intercollegiate sports, outdoor sports will attempt to move forward and compete during the spring 2021 semester. Men’s and women’s soccer were moved from fall competition to spring and will compete in a shortened season with practices beginning in March and competition beginning in April. Meanwhile, RVC baseball and softball will continue to prepare for a spring season with some modifications. Annual spring trips for baseball and softball have been canceled as have in-season overnight trips.
RVC has yet to make a decision on men’s and women’s bowling.