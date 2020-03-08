CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.—With a heavy Hononegah High influence, the Rock Valley College men’s bowling team captured the 2020 NJCAA National Championship.
The men’s team led after the doubles and singles event by just 165 pins over Highland CC. Hononegah grads Dylan Hamil and Jacob Sommer took third place in Doubles and Sommer took third in singles.
Friday concluded with three team games and the Golden Eagles increased their lead to 316 pins with a three game set of 2993 (987-1038-968).
Saturday started with three more team games and the Golden Eagles increased their lead to 363 pins with a three game series of (983-903-910) but now Iowa Central had moved into second.
The Men’s team had the highest baker set each round with sets of 672-619-606 to finish as the NJCAA National Champions with a 440 pin victory over National Runner Up and defending Champion Iowa Central.
Matt Seigel was fourth (199.2 avg.), Sommer sixth (198.3 avg.), and Hamil eigth (196.3 avg.), Each were named NJCAA All Americans. Casey Kiefler (12th) and Hononegah grad Brett Beuthin (15th) gave Rock Valley five of the Top 15 bowlers in the tournament.
The Rock Valley women finished third. They were first after three games Saturday, but slipped to third after the baker games, 36 pins out of second and 80 out of first.
Rockford East grad Tegan Peterson won the Women’s All Events and the Kermit Helmer Most Valuable Bowler award by averaging 194.7 for the tournament. Angel Grinnall (Harlem) was 5th and named as an NJCAA All-American averaging 180.8 and Kelsey Olson (Hononegah) finished 9th averaging 173.5.
