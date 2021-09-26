JANESVILLE, Wis.—Several local teams took part in Saturday’s Midwest Invitational, one of the largest cross country meets in the region, Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course.
The Hononegah girls team had an impressive showing, placing eighth overall. Indigo Sterud placed 37th with a 19:56, while Allyson Niedfeldt was 42with a 20:02.
Beloit Turner was led by Lydia Seifarth, who placed 61st with a personal record of 20:28.
Kylie White was the top Beloit runner, finishing with a 22:12.
Bailen Estrada of Hononegah was the top local male finisher, placing 30th with a 16:27. Teammate Chris Schwuchow was next with a 17:26, while Evan James ran a 17:29 for Beloit Memorial.
Beloit Turner’s top runner was Clayton Coldren, who ran an 18:23.
MIDWEST INVITATIONAL
At Blackhawk Golf Course, Janesville, 5,000 meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
Mequon Homestead 98; Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township 120; Milwaukee Marquette 207; Kenosha Indian Trail 244; Hartland Arrowhead 249; Wisconsin Lutheran 266; Lake Geneva Badger 286; Verona 303; Madison La Follette 354; Madison West 354; Sun Prairie 367; Oconomowoc 376; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 384; Rockford (Ill.) Guilford 393; Madison Memorial 393; Neenah 416; Appleton North 449; Stoughton 456; Brookfield East 483; Green Bay Preble 509; Mount Horeb 578; Monroe 590; Monona Grove 611; Kimberly 612; Houston (Texas) Aldine MacArthur 637; Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 654; Elkhorn 654; Madison East 680; Kenosha Bradford 774; Oregon 795; Janesville Craig 802; Waunakee 823; Belleville 916; Platteville 952; Middleton 976; Whitewater 987; Janesville Parker 1,091; Hales Corners Whitnall 1,096; Milton 1,125; Beloit Turner 1,153; South Milwaukee 1,172; Beloit Memorial 1,187; East Troy 1,217.
TOP FINISHERS
1, Luke Wiley (GWT) 15:05; 2, Austin Henderson (NEE) 15:14.5, Owen Bosley (HOM) 15:23.2, Aidan Manning (VER) 15:27.6, Mateo Alvarado (SP) 15:25.5.
AREA TEAMS
Beloit Turner—Clayton Coldren 18:24, Mekhi Ott 18:27, Alex Aquino 19:18, Darren Niefeldt 19:25, Donovan Niefeldt 19:39, Layne Summer 20:36, Zack Ries 22:04.
Beloit Memorial—Evan James 17:29, Anthony Ferrara 18:56, Ben Johnson 19:58, David Froeber III 21:49, Eli Miller 22:04, Jaidyn Cox 22:24, David Peck 22:45.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
Hinsdale (Ill.) Central 63; Madison West 190; Appleton North 190; Neenah 203; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 227; Kimberly 255; Monona Grove 271; Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 285; Sun Prairie 301; Waunakee 326; Madison Memorial 335; Hartland Arrowhead 347, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 348; Janesville Craig 404; Kenosha Indian Trail 406; Mequon Homestead 434, Lake Geneva Badger 445; Mount Horeb 458; Beaver Dam 484; Verona 525; Waukesha South 565; Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township 585; Oconomowoc 589; Madison East 597; Milton 637; Wisconsin Dells 642; Stoughton 655; Platteville 675; Middleton 705; Rockford (Ill.) Guilford 777; Monroe 788; Elkhorn 884; Madison La Follette 967; Whitewater 1,026; Houston (Texas) Aldine MacArthur 1,064.
TOP FINISHERS
1, Mackenzie Babcock (MG) 17:55; 2, Cate Mccabe (HIN) 18:00; 3, Mia Pasha (GWT) 18:23; 4, Ellie Robinson (DMP) 18:25; 5, Annika Cutforth (MM) 18:36.9.
AREA TEAMS
Beloit Turner—Lydia Selfarth 20:29.
• GIRLS GOLF: The Hononegah girls golf team placed fourth at the NIC-10 tournament Thursday.
The Indians’ Lexi Bach shot an 85 to place sixth, the lone Indian in the top 10.
Boylan beat second-place Belvidere for the team title, while Ella Greenberg won the individual title with a 75.