WALWORTH, Wis.—The Beloit Turner Trojans clinched a Rock Valley Conference baseball title Friday after sweeping Big Foot, 9-0 and 11-3 Friday evening.
In game one, the Trojans received an outstanding pitching performance from Jackson Burk, who pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits while striking out 11 and not walking a batter.
The game was tight until the fifth inning, with Turner holding a 1-0 lead. The Trojans scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth and capped the scoring with four runs in the ninth.
Grant Revels led the 12-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with three RBI. Connor Hughes and Mac Kurth each added two hits, while Burk drove in a pair on a home run.
Jacob Carmen took the loss for Big Foot after allowing four runs in five innings.
In game two, the Trojans plated nine runs in the first inning on the way to an easy win. Hughes had another big game, falling a home run short of the cycle and driving in three runs.
Kurth went 2-for-4 with three driven in. while Cal Ries got the win after allowing two runs in three frames. Michael Cook pitched the final four innings and allowed just two hits and one run.
Anthony Hibl led Big foot by going 2-for-3 with three driven in.
The Trojans will conclude their regular season Tuesday when they host second-place Jefferson.
• MADISON WEST 12, BELOIT MEMORIAL 5 (five innings): The host Purple Knights gave up four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings Friday afternoon to fall to the Regents.
Beloit finished with three hits and plated both of its runs in the fourth inning.
• TRACK AND FIELD: The Beloit Memorial boys and girls track teams competed at Madison Memorial Friday evening, with Javier Thomas leading the Knights’ top scorers.
Thomas placed first in the triple jump with a 38-5.5 while also winning the 300-hurdles with a time of 41.10, beating his personal record set earlier in the week.
Anthony Ferrera won the 3200 with a time of 13:03, while Brandon Dao (11.8) placed second in the 100-meter dash and JT White (13.26.1) placed second in the 3200-meter run.
Jackson Moore was second in the triple jump with a 33-2.5. while Eli Miller tied for first in pole vault (9-0) and Ben Johnson was third in discus with a throw of 89-6.
On the girls side, Sophia Franzen won the long jump with a 13-9 and placed third in the 100 with a 14.5.
Azariea Rob was second in the long jump with a 13-2, while Isabella Mar placed third with a leap of 12-11.
Rebekkah De Kok had a banner day, placing first in the high jump (4-8), second in the 400 (1:06.4) and first on the 4x100 relay team.
Kori Burnett was on the winning 4x100 team along DeKok, Franzen and Roby and placed first in the 200 with a 29.3.
Kylie White won the 3200 with a 14:24, while Olivia Cronin won the triple jump with a 29-3.5.