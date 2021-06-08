BELOIT—Beloit Turner still gets to enjoy its sundae.
It just won’t have the cherry on top.
The Turner baseball team fell to Jefferson 6-2 Tuesday afternoon in the regular season finale, which matched the Rock Valley Conference’s top two teams.
Turner came into the contest seeking a perfect conference record and having already clinched the title, while the Eagles came in with three losses.
The game was knotted at 2-2 heading into the seventh when the Eagles plate four runs, all with two men out against Turner reliever Grant Revels.
The Trojans picked up a clutch two-out single from Will Lauterbach to tie the game in the fifth inning, but couldn’t muster a rally in the final two frames.
Turner will next take the field Tuesday in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
• SOFTBALL: JEFFERSON 4, BRODHEAD 2 (8 INNINGS): It took an extra frame, but the visiting Jefferson Eagles defeated Brodhead in a matchup of two of the Rock Valley Conference’s top teams.
The Cardinals were led by red-hot Taetum Hoesly, who had three of the team’s five hits. Sophia Leitzen and Keira Malott each had RBIs for the Cardinals.
McKenna Young went all eight innings in the circle, allowing two earned runs while striking out 15 Eagles.