WAUPUN, Wis.—The highly competitive ninth annual DeBoer Diamond Classic resulted in the first two losses of the season for the Beloit Turner Trojans.
Turner started off the weekend in fine fashion, defeating Stevens Point Pacelli 12-2 in five innings.
The top two hitters in the Beloit order, Grant Revels and Jackson Burk, each had three hits and combined for three RBI to pace the team’s 15-hit attack.
Connor Hughes, Mac Kurth, Will Lauterbach and Joey Smith each added a pair of hits as well.
Cal Ries allowed a pair of runs in four innings to earn the victory.
On Saturday, the Trojans fell to host Waupun 8-5. Turner trailed 8-2 heading into the seventh before rallying to make things interesting. Will Lauterbach hit a single to make it 8-5, putting the tying run at the plate, but the Trojans would do no more damage.
Turner lost the tournament finale against Xavier by a 3-2 margin.
The Trojans will be back in action Tuesday when they host Evansville.
• SOFTBALL: SOUTH BELOIT SWEEPS ALDEN-HEBRON: The SoBos had their way with Alden-Hebron Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader by scores of 16-1 and 20-0.
Madison Carlson pitched all four innings and allowed just one hit while picking up a pair of hits and three RBI in the 20-0 victory.
Mikayla Peterson also drove in three runs for the SoBos.
In the 16-1 victory, Trinity Mesch hurled a no-hitter in four innings. The SoBos scored 10 runs in the first inning and finished with 12 hits, including three by Carlson.
• HONONEGAH 15, ROCKFORD GUILFORD 0: In a rainy regular-season finale on Senior Night on Friday, the Indians flattened the visiting Vikings at Swanson Stadium in Roscoe.
Braxton Brown did not allow a hit in the game, which was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule. The senior walked three and struck out six.
The Indians (20-5) clinched their fourth straight 20-win season. Their 12-hit attack was led by Jocselyn Bennett, Kendall Johnson, Briella Sendele, Natalie Williams and Sierra Armstrong with two hits apiece. Williams knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles and Armstrong drove in three.
Hononegah begins postseason play at 5 p.m. Wednesday hosting Rockford Jefferson. The winner advances to face the winner between Guilford and Huntley at 5 p.m. Friday at Swanson Stadium.