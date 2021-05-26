ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team stayed hot Wednesday with an 9-0 victory over visiting Belvidere North.
The Indians scored a single run in the first inning on a Michael Anderson infield single before plating three in the second.
Bryce Goodwine hit a two-run, bad-hop single to make it 3-0, and Noah Goddard followed with an RBI knock to make it 4-0.
The Indians added a run in the third, three more in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Ryan Anderson was terrific on the hill for the Indians and picked up the victory. He allowed just three hits and went the distance.
Goodwine finished the game with three hits including a double, as did Goddard. Gabe Roessler had two hits including a home run as the Indians improved to 19-2 overall and 16-1 in NIC-10 play.
The Indians will be back on the diamond Friday when they host Freeport.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 2, MADISON MEMORIAL 1 (9 innings): The Purple Knights came up with a road victory Wednesday afternoon.
Mason Hosey hit the game-winning single in the ninth inning to propel the Knights to the win.
Brynn Swanson was outstanding in the circle, pitching a complete game and allowed just one unearned run.
• TRACK AND FIELD: BMHS AT VERONA: The Purple Knights competed in a meet Tuesday night at Verona. Scores were not kept.
Beloit’s Rebekka De Kok was first in the 400-meter dash (1:06.04) and the high jump (4-6). Olivia Cronin was first in the triple jump (29-8) and third in the 400 (1:15.03). Kori Burnett won the 200 and Kylie White was second in the 800 (2:38.21) and third in the 1600 (6:06.36).
For the boys, Javier Thomas broke 40-feet in the triple jump for the first time with his leap of 40-1.75 taking first. Joe McKearn was first in the 400 dash (55.75), Saul Ramos was first in the 200 (25.49) and Eli Miller was first in the pole vault (9-6) and third in the 400 (1:00.95),
Evan James was second in the 1600 (4:46.24) and third in the 800 (2:10.94). DJ Nora was second in the 100 (11.9), McGregor Mayse was second in the 400 (59.79) and Cavari Kramer was second in the 200 (25.99). Jackson Moore was third in the triple jump (33-10.5).
• GIRLS SOCCER: MADISON EAST 10, BELOIT KNITRO 0: Beloit saw its record slip to 1-4 in the Big Eight with a lopsided loss on Tuesday to Madison East (3-3-0, 5-5-0).
Sofia Romero had 16 saves for the Knitro. East’s Nora Al-Amoodi had one save.
Clara Fesemyer and Callie Paulowski each scored two goals for the Purgolders.