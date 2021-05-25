CLINTON— Both Clinton and Big Foot had standout performances on the track Tuesday in a quadrangular meet also involving the Home School Eagles and East Troy.
Big Foot sophomore Jax Hertel ran a 12.04 to capture the 100-meter crown, with Mason Hesebeck (12.17) right behind him.
Hesebeck came out in front in the 400 meters with a 54.02, edging out Big Foot’s Gus Foster (54.83).
Clinton senior Caleb Bauer won the shot put with a 43-7, with teammate Owen Douglas capturing second with a 36-9.
Bauer also took home the discus with a 129-9, while Foster placed second with a 109-3.
Hesebeck won the long jump (19-7.5) while Tyler Wilson of Big Foot won the triple jump with a 37-2.
On the girls side, Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen remained undefeated this season in the 100 (13.23) and the 200 (28.46). Johansen also competed in the 400 and placed second with a 1:06.49.
Big Foot’s Ava Beyers won the 100-hurdles with an 19.08, while teammate Sydney Lueck won the shot put (32-6) and the discus (32-4), with Clinton’s Autumn Douglas finishing second in both.
Clinton’s Jillian Huisheere won the pole vault with an 8-0, while Big Foot’s Annie Murphy captured the long jump with a 16-7.5.
• BASEBALL: BIG FOOT 11, CLINTON 9: The Chiefs rallied from a 9-4 deficit to defeat visiting Clinton Tuesday afternoon.
Big Foot scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and added an insurance tally in the sixth for good measure.
The Cougars issued 10 free passes to help the Chiefs along. Austin Hering was the lone Chief with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Hering also pitched three innings in relief, allowing just one unearned run to pick up the victory.
Clinton was led by Alex Marchillo, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a solo home run. Dayton Vander Pal went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI’s and three walks, while Peyton Bingham drove in a pair of runs as well.
• SOUTH BELOIT 19, ALDEN-HEBRON 1: The SoBos and Madison Carlson had another banner afternoon Tuesday.
Carlson struck out 16 Alden-Hebron hitters and drove in five runs to lead the SoBos to a five-inning victory.
McKayla Peterson and Trinity Mesch each had three hits for the SoBos, who closed the game out with 10 runs in the fifth.
• BRODHEAD 10, WHITEWATER 0: The Cardinals picked up at least one run in all but one inning in a five-inning victory over the Whippets Tuesday.
McKenna Young played a starring role, going 3-for-3 with four RBI while throwing five no-hit innings with 12 strikeouts in the circle.
Sophia Leitzen went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI while Tatum Hosely knocked in two as well.