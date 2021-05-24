CLINTON—Clinton senior Daniel Romano closed out his senior season in style, winning Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year after an outstanding year on the links.
Edgerton won both the regular season mini-meet title and the conference tournament. The Tide placed Clayton Jenny, Brady Callmer and Roman Frodel on the first team, joined by Romano and Sawyer Holman of Evansville.
Romano averaged 38.3 strokes per nine holes, nearly two strokes better than Jenny.
Josiah Dubois of Clinton and Grant Purdue of Brodhead each earned second-team honors.
• TRAILWAYS TOURNAMENT: The Parkview golf team placed second at the Trailways Golf Tournament, held Monday at Bass Creek Golf Course.
Trey Oswald continued his outstanding senior season by shooting a 38 to lead the Vikings. Toby Engle shot a 47 while Tyler Oswald shot a 49.
Madison Country Day School won the meet, with Trey Oswald capturing medalist honors.
• BASEBALL: EVANSVILLE 10, CLINTON 4: The Clinton baseball team fell Monday despite a fantastic performance at the plate from Noah Mieses.
The senior homered in his third straight game and went 4-for-4 to pace the Cougar attack. Collin Gill went 2-for-4 while Grant Howard added a pair of hits as well.
Zach DuCharme took the loss on the hill for the Cougars, allowing five hits, four walks and seven runs. The Cougars trailed 3-2 after three innings, but Evansville broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning.
The Cougars will be back on the diamond Tuesday at Big Foot.
• HONONEGAH 14, BELVIDERE NORTH 1: The Indians used a combination of big hits and strong pitching to defeat host Belvidere North in five innings Monday.
The Indians also played error-free ball defensively and finished with at least five extra-base hits.
The Indians will host the Blue Thunder for a rematch on Wednesday as the Indians continue to move towards a potential NIC-10 title and top seed in the upcoming IHSA Class 4A regional playoffs.
• TENNIS: BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0: The Chiefs dominated the meet, which included four forfeits. No. 1 singles player Joshua Rolfs picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jefferson’s Patrick Traver. After forfeits at No. 2 and 3, No. 4 player Declan McHugh picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win.
In doubles, Kyle Gerdes and Julian Klein combined to win at No. 1, 6-0, 6-2.