WALWORTH, Wis.—It was a banner day for the Brodhead-Juda girls track and field team.
The Cardinals easily took home first place in the RVC Championships, totaling 143 points to Jefferson’s 114.5 behind an outstanding overall performance.
Senior Maddy McIntyre took home first place in the 800 (2:27.62), 1600 (5:25.55) and 3200 (11:53), which she won by over a minute.
Clinton junior Sylvia Johansen won the 100 (12.44) and the 200 (25.82) to defend her titles in both races.
In the 400, Clinton senior Morgan Peterson placed second with a 1:04.05 and Brodhead-Juda’s Ellie Yates was third with a 1:04.84.
McIntyre’s teammate Kalena Riemer (2:35.54) was second in the 800, while Turner’s Lydia Seifarth placed third in the 1600 (5:53.95).
Brodhead-Juda freshman Addison Yates took home first in both the 100-hurdles (16.74) and 300-hurdles (48.66), took second in the high jump (5-4) and won the long jump (16-1), capping a simply incredible day.
Clinton’s Autumn Douglas placed second in the shot put and fourth in the discus to Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson, who easily won both events. Big Foot’s Sydney Lueck (98-05) placed second in the discus.
Turner’s Presley Hasse won the high jump with a 5-4, while Big Foot’s Annie Murphy won the triple jump with a 34-65.
On the boys side, Turner’s Camden Combs finished second in the 100 with an 11.10 and won the 200 with a 22.26. The junior also won the long jump (21-1.5) and the triple jump (43-4.5) to cap a terrific day.
Clinton’s Quinn McCabe placed second in the 3200 with a 10:44..66, while the Brodhead-Juda 4x100 relay team of Gage Boegli, Gunner Boegli, Sy Weeden and Isaac Saunders won with a 45.88.
Clinton’s 4x800 relay team of Nathan Brandl, Quinn McCabe, Hunter Greer and D’Angelo Walsh placed second with a 9:07.10.
Clinton’s Caleb Bauer had a solid day throwing, placing first in discus (132-11) and third in shot put (41-10). Brodhead-Jda’s Josiah Engen won the high jump (6-2) while Big Foot’s Rambatt Kaden (113-0) won the pole vault.
• SOFTBALL: JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3: The Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a 3-2 deficit and defeat visiting Beloit Memorial Wednesday.
The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fifth frame when Craig finally broke through for a pair of runs. Undaunted, the Purple Knights responded with three runs of their own to take the lead.
Vanessa Gutierrez and Natalie Bittner each had a pair of hits for the Purple Knights. Brynn Swanson went the distance and allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out three.
CRAIG 5, BELOIT 3
Beloit;000;003;0—3-8;1
Craig;000;023;x—5;7;2
Swanson; Stanley and Bienema (6).
Leading hitters—Gutierrez (BM) 2x3, Bittner (BM) 2x4; B. Vitaioli (JC) 3x3. 2B—Wobig (JC).
SO—Swanson (BM) 3; Stanley (JC) 1, Bienema (JC) 2. BB—Swanson 1.