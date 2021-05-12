MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial softball team came up with its second lopsided victory of the week, defeating Madison La Follette 13-3 Wednesday afternoon.
The Purple Knights erupted for seven runs in the top of the second to break a 1-1 tie, added a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth and final inning.
Brynn Swanson was solid in the circle, finishing with nine strikeouts while also collecting three hits at the plate.
Jayelyn Ryan added four RBIs, while Mandi Franks had her second big game of the week with three hits.
The Knights will play at Madison East Friday.
• GIRLS SOCCER: The Beloit Knitro evened their season record at 1-1-0 Tuesday night by knocking off host Janesville Parker, 6-5.
Jasmine Giles scored her first five goals as a varsity player, finding the net twice in the first half and three more times in the second. Julian Traver also scored her first varsity goal in the second half. Marieli Perez contributed a pair of saves.
Winning goalie Sofia Romer had eight saves. Kayleigh Koenig had four goals and Sydney Pajerski added a goal and an assist for the Vikings (0-3-0, 0-4-0). Goalie Madeea Hawkins had nine saves.
• TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit Memorial had several competitors finish well in a quadrangular meet held at Madison Memorial’s Mansfield Stadium Tuesday. The competing teams were Beloit, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Janesville Parker.
The meet was not scored.
Kylie White finished first in the 800 meters and third in the 1600 for the girls. Rebekka De Kok was first in the high jump and second in the 400. Olivia Cronin was third in the triple jump.
For the boys, the quartet of DJ Nora Jr., Brandon Dao, Saul Ramos and Joe McKearns finished third in the 4x100-meter relay. David Froeber III, Jack Johnsonm, Ben Johnson and Evan James finished fourth in the 4x400 relay. Jackson Moore was third in the triple jump.
• GOLF: Edgerton took first in the four-team RVC Clinton Mini Meet held at Prairie Woods Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Crimson Tide had a 163-stroke total, followed by Evansville (171), Brodhead (187) and Clinton (193).
Clinton’s Dan Romano had the low score of the meet with a 36.